40 Best Tee Higgins inspired fantasy football names to try out in 2022

One dark horse in this year's NFL fantasy football is wide receiver Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals. The 2022 preseason games have concluded, and real competition can now begin. On September 8, the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at the SoFi Stadium to mark the start of the regular season.

The window of opportunity for fantasy football managers to select their winning team is closing. If you are thinking of naming your team after the exciting receiver, you may need some help or inspiration. Here, we will provide you with a selection of clever and imaginative fantasy football team names that are based on the athlete.

Here are some Tee Higgins-inspired fantasy football team names:

Famous Bengals Tee

Snake Higgins

Hig it out

Extra large Tee

Tee Amo

Higgin your grave

Tee Rangers

Tee Mortals

The reign of Higgins

That's my boyfriend's tee

Higgins Hiding here

Fantastee football team

The best teem

Tas-tee win

Aladin's Gin

Drunk on Gin

Higgin tigers

What you Higgin?

Lord of the Higgin

Teetotaler

Here are some of the Cincinnati Bengals-inspired fantasy team names-

WhoDey and the Blowfish

Bengal Burrow

Joe Burrow, Tiger King

Marr Burrow Smokes

Sir Mixon-A-Lot

The Mixon Administration

Mixon Match

Boyd to be Wild

Boyd Howdy

This Boyds Life

Fits to a Tee

Tee it Up

Chidobe Acrobats

Feeling Awuzie

Jessie Bates Motel

Ja’Marr of the Beast

Mar Chase

Ja’Marr Chase Bank

Chase Your Ja’reams

Burrowing Down

Where to draft Tee Higgins in fantasy football 2022?

Tee Higgins - Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

Tee Higgins has impressed everyone with his performances for the Bengals. If you look at his stats from the last two years, he could warrant a place in your fantasy team. He has recorded 1,999 receiving yards and 12 receiving touches in his career thus far. Higgins played an important role for the Bengals and helped them reach the Super Bowl in February.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy @PFF_Bet Tee Higgins is ready to blast all of his receiving prop overs Tee Higgins is ready to blast all of his receiving prop overs 🚀 @PFF_Bet https://t.co/D0j3DbWSzK

With 77.9 YPG, he had the eighth-most receiving yards per game last season. Tee Higgins seems to be on a good trajectory with the Bengals. In a high-powered offense, he holds great value in fantasy football 2022. With his ADP of 37.29, he is ranked 12th among wide receivers.

Higgins will play alongside Ja'Marr Chase, who is definitely in the spotlight. Higgins will be a good choice for your draft, and you can likely draft him in the late fourth or fifth round of your fantasy football league.

