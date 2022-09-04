40 Best Tee Higgins inspired fantasy football names to try out in 2022

One dark horse in this year's NFL fantasy football is wide receiver Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals. The 2022 preseason games have concluded, and real competition can now begin. On September 8, the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at the SoFi Stadium to mark the start of the regular season.
The window of opportunity for fantasy football managers to select their winning team is closing. If you are thinking of naming your team after the exciting receiver, you may need some help or inspiration. Here, we will provide you with a selection of clever and imaginative fantasy football team names that are based on the athlete.
Here are some Tee Higgins-inspired fantasy football team names:
- Famous Bengals Tee
- Snake Higgins
- Hig it out
- Extra large Tee
- Tee Amo
- Higgin your grave
- Tee Rangers
- Tee Mortals
- The reign of Higgins
- That's my boyfriend's tee
- Higgins Hiding here
- Fantastee football team
- The best teem
- Tas-tee win
- Aladin's Gin
- Drunk on Gin
- Higgin tigers
- What you Higgin?
- Lord of the Higgin
- Teetotaler
Here are some of the Cincinnati Bengals-inspired fantasy team names-
- WhoDey and the Blowfish
- Bengal Burrow
- Joe Burrow, Tiger King
- Marr Burrow Smokes
- Sir Mixon-A-Lot
- The Mixon Administration
- Mixon Match
- Boyd to be Wild
- Boyd Howdy
- This Boyds Life
- Fits to a Tee
- Tee it Up
- Chidobe Acrobats
- Feeling Awuzie
- Jessie Bates Motel
- Ja’Marr of the Beast
- Mar Chase
- Ja’Marr Chase Bank
- Chase Your Ja’reams
- Burrowing Down
Where to draft Tee Higgins in fantasy football 2022?
Tee Higgins has impressed everyone with his performances for the Bengals. If you look at his stats from the last two years, he could warrant a place in your fantasy team. He has recorded 1,999 receiving yards and 12 receiving touches in his career thus far. Higgins played an important role for the Bengals and helped them reach the Super Bowl in February.
With 77.9 YPG, he had the eighth-most receiving yards per game last season. Tee Higgins seems to be on a good trajectory with the Bengals. In a high-powered offense, he holds great value in fantasy football 2022. With his ADP of 37.29, he is ranked 12th among wide receivers.
Higgins will play alongside Ja'Marr Chase, who is definitely in the spotlight. Higgins will be a good choice for your draft, and you can likely draft him in the late fourth or fifth round of your fantasy football league.