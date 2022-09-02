40 Best Tyreek Hill-inspired fantasy football team names to try out in 2022

Tyreek Hill is undoubtedly among the best wide receivers in the NFL today. As the season is almost here, football fans are creating their fantasy football team. Fantasy football is growing and being played worldwide.

You might have a good fantasy football team, but do you have an intelligent name that can make other players jealous? Well, if you haven't, we are here to help you. A lot of peopple if either have or are looking to draft Hill over the next few days. If he's on your roster, then why not name your football team after him?

Here are the 40 best Tyreek Hill-inspired fantasy football names:

King of the Hill

TyReek and Destroy

One Tyreek Hill

Run for the Hills

It’s Suit and TieReek

Thrill Hill

Reek Havoc

Tyreek my Vengeance

Tyreek-A-Leak

Hill Street Red

Chief Executive Officer

Go Reek Lightning!

Tyreek is a Hillionaire

Ty One On

Head for the Hill

Downhill Runner

Train-Reek

Tyreek-a-Leak

Hustle Hill

Reek-Seeking Missile

Breakneck Reek

Speed Hill

Tyreek of Smoke

Tyree Blinders

Red Cheetah

Hill on Wheels

Win, Loss, or Tyree

8 Days Tyreek

Fit To Be Ty-ed

Dawson’s Reek

Break-reek Speed

Clever Naming Ideas

Chiefly Speed

The Whiz Kid

The Hill Has Wheels

Hill Seeker

Over the Hill

Raise a little Hill

Tyreek of Exhaust

Where to draft Tyreek Hill in fantasy football 2022?

Tyreek Hill's career flourished with the Kansas City Chiefs after star quarterback Patrick Mahomes took the reins. Together, they helped their side win the Super Bowl in February 2020. After playing for six years with the Chiefs, Hill moved to the Miami Dolphins. He has joined two other great offensive players, WR Jaylen Waddle and TE Mike Gesicki. There are question marks about Miami's QB1 Tua Tagovailoa. So will Tyreek Hill perform at the same level while playing alongside Tagovailoa?

Analysts have put Hill in their top-10 list of No.1 WRs for fantasy football, but his change of teams is concerning. The likelihood is that Hill will be out there and have a tremendous season. He remains a good option to be on your team's roster. However, nobody can confirm whether he will have the same amount of success with the Miami Dolphins.

You should probably draft Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans, Justin Jefferson, Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel or maybe CeeDee Lamb over Hill. But you can do a lot worse than landing one of the fastest receivers in the NFL.

