NFL Trade Rumors: 49ers asking price for Jimmy Garoppolo to the Steelers revealed 

Jimmy Garoppolo gave it his all with the San Fransisco 49ers this season. Although the 49ers failed to achieve their ultimate goal of making the Super Bowl, Garoppolo sneakily had a good season. But with 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance waiting in the wings, Garoppolo is one of the NFL's hottest trade assets.

Garoppolo has interest from a few quarterback-needy teams. The Pittsburgh Steelers are among those teams as they're entering life post-Ben Roethlisberger for the first time since 2004.

FanSided's NFL insider Matt Lombardo reported on what the 49ers asking price for Garoppolo is. An AFC executive told Lombardo he believes the 49ers can acquire, at least, a second-round pick or a third-round pick and a player.

Given the Steelers' roster, this trade would have to be considered a steal for Mike Tomlin's squad.

Jimmy Garoppolo trade rumors to the Steelers are heating up

Mason Rudolph and Jimmy Garoppolo

Trade speculation that the Steelers could acquire Jimmy Garoppolo is heating up like a sunny day at the beach.

Lombardo's appearance on 93.7theFan, also, included news that the Steelers prefer Garoppolo to the rookie quarterbacks available in the 2022 draft class. This year's class of rookie quarterbacks hasn't received the best scouting reports, thus far, throughout the scouting process.

Andrew Fillipponi @ThePoniExpress



!!! NFL insider @MattLombardoNFL who broke the news that the Steelers are making "a strong push to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo" says on @937theFan his NFL sources believe the Steelers prefer to Jimmy G to any of the rookie quarterbacks in the draft (Pickett, Willis, etc.)!!! NFL insider @MattLombardoNFL who broke the news that the Steelers are making "a strong push to trade for Jimmy Garoppolo" says on @937theFan his NFL sources believe the Steelers prefer to Jimmy G to any of the rookie quarterbacks in the draft (Pickett, Willis, etc.)!!!

The Steelers aren't looking to rebuild, as they have a roster of star-caliber players on both sides of the ball. Diontae Johnson, Cameron Heyward, T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Najee Harris have established a core for the Steelers to improve and contend in 2022.

The biggest obstacles that stood in their way this season were Roethlisberger's advancing age and an offensive line that struggled all season. The offensive line remains an issue that needs to be addressed. But Garoppolo would offer a skill set different from Roethlisberger's.

Harris has already given Garoppolo his stamp of approval and endorsed him as an option he'd like to see at quarterback next season.

OurSF49ers @OurSf49ers_



:@CBSSportsHQ



Steelers RB Najee Harris mentions #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo as someone he would like as the next Steelers’ QB Steelers RB Najee Harris mentions #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo as someone he would like as the next Steelers’ QB 👀🎥:@CBSSportsHQ https://t.co/kO9Kg0dmEG

With the 49ers asking price what it is, it'd be hard to imagine the Steelers not making an offer. The Steelers pick 20th in the first round, and the likes of Malik Willis, Sam Howell, and Kenny Pickett are likely to be off the board.

Other trade candidates, such as Russell Wilson and Derek Carr, are trending towards staying with their respective franchises.

Jimmy Garoppolo comes with certain limitations to his play. But the Steelers are looking to be a contender and a winner. Regardless of how much of the 49ers' credit goes to Garoppolo, his 31-14 record as a starter does mean something.

