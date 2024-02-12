49ers free agents 2024: Full list of players who could possibly leave San Francisco after failed Super Bowl run

By all measures, the San Francisco 49ers had an excellent 2023 season. They went on to win the NFC West, secured the top seed in the conference and appeared to cement Brock Purdy's status as a franchise quarterback by having him lead the team to yet another Super Bowl berth.
However, the Niners' season ended with a heartbreaking 25-22 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday night. Now, the time has come to restrategize and concentrate on the future.
San Francisco has assembled one of the league's strongest and most comprehensive rosters. That means the team has to make tough decisions on free agents each year. Free agency will take precedence now that the franchise has lost the Super Bowl.
The Niners have a solid basis, so the team's recruiting staff shouldn't have too much work ahead of them. They still need to assess a strong 2024 draft class and deal with upcoming free agents.
Before the offseason starts, let's take a look at the 49ers players who will become free agents.
Full list of 49ers free agents for 2024
The San Francisco 49ers don't have many top-priority free agents, which is good news for them heading into the offseason. While Brock Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk are still on rookie contracts, important players like Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel are still bound by their existing agreements.
According to Spotrac, the players below are set to become free agents before the 2024 season:
- Sam Darnold - Quarterback
- Brandon Allen - Quarterback
- Oren Burks - Linebacker
- Jauan Jennings - Wide Receiver
- Ross Dwelley - Tight End
- Chase Young - Defensive End
- Jon Feliciano - Guard
- Chris Conley - Wide Receiver
- Clelin Ferrell - Defensive End
- Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles - Linebacker
- Kevin Givens - Defensive Tackle
- Randy Gregory - Linebacker
- Tashaun Gipson - Safety
- Javon Kinlaw - Defensive Tackle
- Ray-Ray McCloud - Wide Receiver
- Terrance Mitchell - Cornerback
- Matt Pryor - Offensive Lineman
- Charlie Woerner - Tight End
- Sebastian Joseph - Defensive Tackle
- Logan Ryan - Cornerback
- Ben Bartch - Guard
How much cap space will 49ers have in 2024?
The San Francisco 49ers don't seem to have a lot of cap space available for this year. The squad has the seventh-lowest sum of available room in the league, according to OverTheCap, with just $1.47 million.
Nevertheless, since the team's general manager, John Lynch, and vice president of football-related operations, Paraag Marathe, have maintained the quality roster over time, they should be able to work out deals.