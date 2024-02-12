49ers free agents 2024: Full list of players who could possibly leave San Francisco after failed Super Bowl run

By all measures, the San Francisco 49ers had an excellent 2023 season. They went on to win the NFC West, secured the top seed in the conference and appeared to cement Brock Purdy's status as a franchise quarterback by having him lead the team to yet another Super Bowl berth.

However, the Niners' season ended with a heartbreaking 25-22 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday night. Now, the time has come to restrategize and concentrate on the future.

San Francisco has assembled one of the league's strongest and most comprehensive rosters. That means the team has to make tough decisions on free agents each year. Free agency will take precedence now that the franchise has lost the Super Bowl.

The Niners have a solid basis, so the team's recruiting staff shouldn't have too much work ahead of them. They still need to assess a strong 2024 draft class and deal with upcoming free agents.

Before the offseason starts, let's take a look at the 49ers players who will become free agents.

Full list of 49ers free agents for 2024

The San Francisco 49ers don't have many top-priority free agents, which is good news for them heading into the offseason. While Brock Purdy and Brandon Aiyuk are still on rookie contracts, important players like Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel are still bound by their existing agreements.

According to Spotrac, the players below are set to become free agents before the 2024 season:

Sam Darnold - Quarterback

Brandon Allen - Quarterback

Oren Burks - Linebacker

Jauan Jennings - Wide Receiver

Ross Dwelley - Tight End

Chase Young - Defensive End

Jon Feliciano - Guard

Chris Conley - Wide Receiver

Clelin Ferrell - Defensive End

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles - Linebacker

Kevin Givens - Defensive Tackle

Randy Gregory - Linebacker

Tashaun Gipson - Safety

Javon Kinlaw - Defensive Tackle

Ray-Ray McCloud - Wide Receiver

Terrance Mitchell - Cornerback

Matt Pryor - Offensive Lineman

Charlie Woerner - Tight End

Sebastian Joseph - Defensive Tackle

Logan Ryan - Cornerback

Ben Bartch - Guard

How much cap space will 49ers have in 2024?

The San Francisco 49ers don't seem to have a lot of cap space available for this year. The squad has the seventh-lowest sum of available room in the league, according to OverTheCap, with just $1.47 million.

Nevertheless, since the team's general manager, John Lynch, and vice president of football-related operations, Paraag Marathe, have maintained the quality roster over time, they should be able to work out deals.