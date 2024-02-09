49ers injury report (Friday, Feb 9): Latest on Trent Williams, Arik Armstead, George Kittle for Super Bowl 2024

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Super Bowl on Sunday at the Allegiant Stadium. Fortunately, there aren't many injuries to worry about for the Niners, who are not too concerned about the health of any key players ahead of the Big Game.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, survived the playoffs largely unscathed, but going into Sunday, there are still a few players to keep an eye on. Tight end George Kittle was limited during practice early this week due to a toe injury but should be available for the big game.

The fitness of defensive lineman Arik Armstead (knee/foot), cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) and linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder) is another area of concern for San Francisco's defense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

All three players were limited on Wednesday and Thursday but don't seem to be in danger of missing the Big Game on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Trent Williams' injury update

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams is one victory short of capturing the Super Bowl, the one honor that has eluded him in his illustrious career.

The seasoned player was the only one on the Niners' injury report on Wednesday who did not practice due to his customary veteran rest day. It makes sense that the team didn't want to put him through too much practice before a crucial game, given that he's 35.

Williams has been selected to the All-Pro first team in the last three seasons. In the last 11 seasons, he has been selected to the Pro Bowl each time.

Expand Tweet

Arik Armstead's injury update

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Arik Armstead was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Coach Kyle Shanahan said that he believes Armstead would be fit enough to play in Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It makes sense for the squad to take it easy with a crucial starter experiencing injuries before the biggest game of the season. Since being chosen by the Niners with a first-round selection in the 2015 draft, Armstead, 30, has played a crucial role in the defensive line.

Armstead will now play in his second Super Bowl after overcoming numerous setbacks and difficult seasons. He now has an opportunity to capture his first Vince Lombardi Trophy and the team's sixth overall, against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

George Kittle's injury update

Tight end George Kittle (toe) was limited in the team's first two practice sessions this week. But Kyle Shanahan said that he's not in danger of sitting out the Super Bowl.

Kittle missed the team's two sessions last week as well. It's encouraging that the star tight end was back on the practice field on Wednesday and Thursday, and the coach said that he should be ready for a full practice on Friday.

Kittle is a top blocker as a TE, and one of the biggest storylines of the last several years has been his evolution to a competent receiver.