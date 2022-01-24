WATCH: Not even Packers player introductions could divert 49ers' Robbie Gould's attention from making a FG 

San Francisco 49ers' kicker Robbie Gould was the talk of the game after his game-winning field-goal. But he was also the highlight of the contest before it began, thanks to what happened in his kicking warm-up.

Ahead of Saturday's NFC divisional matchup against the No. 1 seed Packers, Gould had an interesting warm-up session.

WATCH: Robbie Gould nails field goals with Packers players feet away

KNBR @KNBR Robbie Gould does not care about your player introductions Robbie Gould does not care about your player introductions https://t.co/xL2wKFBACF

As the Packers were being introduced one-by-one ahead of the divisional round game, they interrupted Gould while he was kicking field-goals as part of his warm-up. Gould was so locked in during his warm-up that even after the Packers came out doing their player introductions, he continued kicking. Gould remained unfazed and continued to nail field-goals, even with rival players just feet away from him. It takes a certain amount of focus, grit, and skill to do this, and Gould displayed all three, not knowing what he'd be set up with later in the game.

Hours after his kicking warm-up, Gould would go on to make the biggest play of the game. With the contest tied at 10-10 with seconds remaining on the clock, Gould kicked the game-winning 45-yard field goal to catapult San Francisco to victory as time expired. Earlier in the game, Gould had also added a 29-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Following his performance, Gould is now the best kicker in post-season history. He is now a perfect 20-for-20 for field goals in the post-season in his career. Perhaps his pre-game warm-up gave his performance a major boost.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Robbie Gould has NEVER missed a kick in the playoffs.

• 20/20 FG

• 32/32 PAT Robbie Gould has NEVER missed a kick in the playoffs. • 20/20 FG • 32/32 PAT https://t.co/qyGYtmIRrt

What's next for the San Francisco 49ers?

Following their 13-10 victory over the Packers, the 49ers will travel to Los Angeles to face their rivals, the Rams, for a third time this season. They meet Sunday at 6:30 PM ET. the winner will go on to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. The 49ers beat the Rams both times in the regular season, including a 27-20 overtime victory in Week 18 to get into the playoffs. In their first matchup mid-season, the 49ers clinched a comfortable 31-10 victory.

On Sunday, a win for either team puts them in the biggest game of the season, but the Rams will also be looking for redemption. They are currently 3.5 point favorites, and, of course, being the home team boosts their odds. The divisional round of the playoffs has had three games end with a game-winning field goal, and one shouldn't be surprised if this divisional championship game also comes down to the wire.

Edited by Piyush Bisht