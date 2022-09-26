49ers vs Broncos: Time, channel, live stream, & injury report

The San Franciso 49ers and the Denver Broncos come into this game having each won a game apiece. For the 49ers, this season now promises to be a continuation of their previous campaigns with veteran Jimmy Garoppolo under center. Trey Lance was injured and ruled out for the season in their previous match.

For the Denver Broncos, an offense that was supposed to be turbocharged with the arrival of Russell Wilson has spluttered thus far. They barely eked out a win against an average Houston Texans side.

Both teams will be looking to win to up their records this season to beyond 0.500. It already seems that this game is going to be pivotal for two teams that started the season with designs to go deep into the postseason.

What time is the 49ers vs Broncos game?

The two teams from the West go head-to-head at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The game begins on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

What channel is 49ers vs Broncos on?

In the USA, the 49ers vs Broncos game will be broadcast live on NBC.

49ers vs Broncos live streaming guide

In the USA, NFL fans can live stream the contest on Paramount+ and fuboTV. Live streaming in Canada will be available on DAZN.

49ers vs Broncos injury report

San Franciso 49ers injury report

Player Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status Arik Armstead DT Foot DNP DNP DNP Questionable Daniel Brunskill OT Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out Tyrion Davis-Price RB Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out Tyler Kroft TE Knee DNP DNP DNP Out Trent Williams OT No Injury (Resting Player) DNP FP FP (-) George Kittle TE Groin LP LP FP (-) Colton McKivitz OT Ankle DNP LP Questionable

The 49ers have defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot injury) and offensive tackle Colton McKivitz as questionable (ankle injury) for this game. On offense, they have three further players confirmed out. Offensive tackle Daniel Brunskill, running back Tyrion Davis-Price and tight end Tyler Kroft are all set to miss the game.

Denver Broncos injury report

Player Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status Randy Gregory OLB Knee DNP FP FP (-) Jerry Jeudy WR Rib/Shoulder DNP DNP LP Questionable D.J. Jones NT Ankle DNP LP FP (-) Quinn Meinerz G Hamstring DNP LP LP Questionable Darius Phillips CB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out Pat Surtain II CB Shoulder DNP LP FP Questionable KJ Hamler WR Knee/Hip LP LP FP Questionable Josey Jewell ILB Calf/Knee LP LP LP Questionable Caden Sterns SAF Hip LP FP FP (-) Billy Turner OT Knee FP LP LP Questionable K'Waun Williams DB Wrist FP FP FP (-) Tyrie Cleveland WR Hamstring LP DNP Questionable Jonathon Cooper LB Hamstring LP DNP Questionable Dre'Mont Jones DE Neck LP DNP Questionable Mike Purcell NT Elbow LP FP Questionable Dalton Risner G Elbow FP FP (-)

The Denver Broncos have 10 questionable players for the game. Their preparations would not have been helped by so many injuries. A new coach and quarterback settling into their schemes would have ideally wanted less attrition. The good news for them is that only cornerback Darius Phillips is definitely out.

49ers vs Broncos head-to-head record

The 49ers and the Broncos have gone head-to-head 15 times, including in the postseason. San Francisco have a slight lead in the series, having won eight games compared to Denver's seven. The 49ers won the last game 20-14 in 2018 and their most momentous meeting was in Super Bowl XXIV (February 1990). In that game the 49ers defeated the Broncos 55-10 and won their fourth Lombardi Trophy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far