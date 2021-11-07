49ers vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and picks - November 7 | NFL Week 9

The Arizona Cardinals will look to brush off the bruises of their first defeat of the season when they travel to Levi's Stadium to take on divisional rivals, the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cardinals tasted defeat against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8 in dramatic fashion as quarterback Kyler Murray threw an interception in the end zone in the game's dying moments with his team stationed in the red zone.

Last week, the 49ers snapped their four-game losing streak with a 33-22 victory over the Chicago Bears. Quarterback Jimmy Garappolo had a great outing, throwing for 322 yards.

The two teams have already met this season in Week 5. The Cardinals hung on to secure a 17-10 win. They will look to complete the season sweep on Sunday and keep pace with the NFC's best.

49ers vs. Cardinals match details

When: Sunday, November 7, 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

49ers vs. Cardinals betting odds

Spreads

San Francisco 49ers: -3.0 (-115)

Arizona Cardinals: +3.0 (-105)

Moneyline

San Francisco 49ers: -160

Arizona Cardinals: +135

Totals

San Francisco 49ers: U45.0 (-110)

Arizona Cardinals: O45.0 (-110)

49ers vs. Cardinals betting picks

The Cardinals haven't given up many points but are in the bottom half for rushing yards allowed per game. The 49ers have one of the most creative rushing offenses in the NFL, and head coach Kyle Shanahan will want to take full advantage of a chink in Arizona's armor. A 100-yard rushing and a touchdown game for Elijah Mitchell could be perceived as a risky pick, but it paying off is not as far-fetched as it sounds.

49ers vs. Cardinals key injuries

San Francisco 49ers:

RB Elijah Mitchell (Rib): Questionable

WR Deebo Samuel (Calf): Questionable

DL Dee Ford (Back): Questionable

Arizona Cardinals:

WR DeAndre Hopkins (Hamstring): Questionable

QB Kyler Murray (Ankle): Questionable

DE J.J. Watt (Shoulder): Out

49ers vs. Cardinals head-to-head

The 49ers and Cardinals have faced each other 60 times in the NFL. San Francisco leads the head-to-head series between the two teams 32-28.

49ers vs. Cardinals Prediction

The Cardinals' offense is one of the best in the league. The 49ers' defense managed to hold them to just 17 points in the first meeting between the two teams, but expect Arizona to make adjustments and have more success on Sunday.

Prediction: The Cardinals win by more than 10 points.

