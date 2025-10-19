49ers vs. Falcons Inactives Tonight: Who is out for NFL Week 7 SNF clash?

The San Francisco 49ers will lock horns with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Ahead of the 49ers-Falcons matchup, here's a look at the inactive players on both teams.

Who are the inactives for the 49ers tonight?

Brock Purdy, QB (Toe)

Ricky Pearsall, WR (Knee)

The hosts have two players on their inactive list for Week 7. Quarterback Brock Purdy remains the big absentee after suffering a toe injury in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In Purdy's absence, Mac Jones will lead the offense for the 49ers. Meanwhile, wideout Ricky Pearsall is out with a knee injury.

Who are the inactives for the Falcons tonight?

Jalon Walker, LB (Groin)

Clark Phillips III, CB (Triceps/ Illness)

Billy Bowman Jr., DB (Hamstring)

Ray-Ray McCloud, WR (NIR)

Jordan Fuller, S (Knee)

The Falcons have five players on their inactive list. Walker (groin), Phillips (triceps/illness) and Bowman (hamstring) did not practice during the week.

Meanwhile, McCloud is ruled out with a non-injury-related issue. Fuller (knee) took part in full practice sessions Thursday and Friday.

Atlanta has also listed defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham (calf), wideout Darnell Mooney (hamstring) and offensive tackle Jake Matthews (Ankle) as questionable.

How to watch the 49ers vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 7 game? TV schedule and live stream details for SNF contest

NFL: Atlanta Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. - Source: Imagn

The 49ers-Falcons Week 7 game will be broadcast live on NBC, with Mike Tirico (play-by-play) and Cris Collinsworth (analyst) in the announcers' booth. Melissa Stark will report from the sidelines.

Fans can also live stream the SNF game on Peacock and Fubo.Here are the key details for the 49ers vs. Falcons game:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Venue: Peacock and Fubo

