49ers vs. Falcons prediction and fantasy outlook for Week 7 SNF feat. Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson and more

The Week 7 SNF (Sunday Night Football) matchup will feature two intriguing teams eager to add one more win to their records. The San Francisco 49ers, fresh off a big loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, host the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium Sunday night to close out Sunday's slate.

A victory on Sunday would be major for these teams.

Week 7 49ers vs. Falcons prediction

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

Both the 49ers and the Falcons have tried to find consistency this season, but it seems as though they are one or two steps behind the top contenders in the league. San Francisco struggled to stop Baker Mayfield in Week 6, ultimately losing by 11 points. The Falcons' defense played at a high level again, beating the Bills by double digits, too.

The 49ers have the advantage of playing at home, but the Falcons are inspired after taking down a contender. It remains to be seen if Michael Penix Jr. can lead his team to a primetime win again or if Mac Jones bounces back after a disappointing Week 7 outing.

Prediction: 49ers 27 - Falcons 23

49ers vs. Falcons Week 7 fantasy outlook

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

This matchup has several players who can shine and take fantasy teams to the promised land.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons

Bijan Robinson continues to elevate his game with the Falcons. He has improved year after year and this season appears to be breaking into one of the best running backs in the league. He is the RB3 ahead of Week 7, per Sportskeeda's ranking, confirming that he's a key piece for the Falcons' success. The 49ers have allowed at least 20 fantasy points to RBs in the last three games, a good sign for Robinson.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

Christian McCaffrey hasn't been as dominant as he's been in recent years. After a difficult 2024 season full of injuries, the running back is trying to return to his best version. McCaffrey leads the 49ers in rushing yards (336) and receiving yards (444). He enters this week as the league's RB2, but the challenge won't be easy.

Drake London, WR, Falcons

Drake London continues to shine with the Falcons. While he isn't the most popular wide receiver, he is a reliable player who continues to play at a high level. London has caught 18 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns in the last two games, becoming a serious threat to opponents.

