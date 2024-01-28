49ers vs Lions inactives: Which players are out tonight for NFC Championship game?

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Detroit Lions tonight in the NFC Championship Game. The 49ers ended the regular season with a record of 12-5 and were the NFC's first seed. They got a bye in the Wildcard Round and edged a close 24-21 win against the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round.

On the other hand, the Lions escaped a scare in the Wildcard Round against the Los Angeles Rams and won 24-23. In the Divisional Round, the NFC North champions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-23 and are full of confidence ahead of the game against the 49ers.

Both teams are relatively healthy for tonight's game but there will be some players who will be out due to injuries. Let's take a look at those players:

49ers inactives tonight in NFC Championship Game

49ers' star wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered a shoulder injury in the game against the Packers. There were doubts about his status for tonight's game throughout the week but fortunately for the 49ers, Samuel will play against the Lions.

The 49ers didn't have any other significant injury apart from Samuel's and they are heading into tonight's game with only player designated as questionable.

Oren Burks (Questionable)

Both Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle are fully healthy for tonight's game. Purdy, who didn't have a great game against the Packers will have all his playmakers available on the field against the Lions, and he could have a big game.

Lions inactives tonight in NFC Championship Game

Similarly to the 49ers, the Lions will have all their star players available to play tonight in the NFC Championship Game. Their tight end Brock Wright will remain sidelined due a to fractured forearm and the team didn't elevate Zach Ertz to their roster before the game.

These are the Lions' players who are questionable or out for tonight's game:

Hendon Hooker - Questionable Chase Lucas - Questionable Brock Wright - Out Jonah Jackson - Out Kalif Raymond - Out

As Jared Goff takes center stage to face a formidable 49ers' defense, he will get help from Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon Ra-St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and David Montgomery for tonight's crucial game.