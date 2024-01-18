49ers vs Packers injury report: Latest on Christian McCaffrey, Jaire Alexander, Christian Watson and more for NFL Divisional Round

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Green Bay Packers in an unexpected matchup during the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. The Packers became the first seven-seed to ever advance in a playoff game when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.

They will now face off against the 49ers, the top seed in the NFC that earned a first-round bye and home field advantage. While the Packers have won each of their past four games, they will face their biggest challenge yet against the best team in the conference. They will also have to do so on the road, increasing the difficulty of the matchup.

San Francisco 49ers injury report for the Divisional Round game vs. Packers

Christian McCaffrey

The San Francisco 49ers opened their practice week on Tuesday in preparation for their Divisional Round matchup of the NFL Playoffs against the Green Bay Packers. Their first-round bye gave them an extra week to rest their players, but they still have a list of players on their first injury report of the week.

Trent Williams (rest), Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), Clelin Ferrell (knee), and Logan Ryan (groin) were all tagged with a DNP after being non-participants in practice. Williams was simply resting, so he doesn't appear to be in danger of missing the contest, but the other three should be considered questionable to play against the Packers, for now.

Arik Armstead (foot/knee) and George Odum (biceps) were each listed as limited participants in the 49ers' first practice, so they should both be considered questionable to play as well. The rest of their active roster logged a full practice, so they should all be expected to play this week.

Christian McCaffrey injury status

According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, Christian McCaffrey was able to return to being a full participant in practice after a calf injury potentially threatened his availability. He reportedly strained his calf in Week 17, and with the 49ers resting many of their starters in Week 18, he sat out their final game of the season. He has been the most productive running back in the NFL this season, so his availability is crucial to their success going forward.

Green Bay Packers injury report for the Divisional Round game vs. 49ers

Christian Watson

Unlike the San Francisco 49ers, the Green Bay Packers had to play last week during the Wild Card round. They didn't have the luxury of resting their players in either of the past two weeks as the 49ers did, and their first injury report of the week reflects that. They have a relatively long list of players dealing with various injuries ahead of their Divisional Round showdown.

AJ Dillon (thumb/neck), Kingsley Enagbare (knee), Elgton Jenkins (knee/ankle), Isaiah McDuffie (neck), and Preston Smith (ankle) were all listed as non-participant's in the Packers' first practice session this week on Tuesday. This puts all of their availabilities in jeopardy for the Divisional Round and they can all be considered questionable to play, for now.

Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle), Kenny Clark (back), Rashan Gary (knee), Aaron Jones (knee/finger), Keisean Nixon (toe), Jonathan Owens (knee), Jayden Reed (chest), Darnell Savage (shoulder/calf), and Christian Watson (hamstring) were all listed as limited participants on Tuesday and can be considered questionable. Most of them appear to be on track to play this week, but Alexander and Watson could be in danger of missing the contest.

Jaire Alexander injury status

The Green Bay Packers were fortunate to have Jaire Alexander back for the Divisional Round as he recorded an interception against the Dallas Cowboys. He has been dealing with several injuries this year and he suffered another one later in the game. He was forced out early after re-injuring his ankle, so he could be in danger of missing their game against the San Francisco 49ers. A limited practice is a relatively positive sign, but his status must be monitored.

Christian Watson injury status

Despite being in the NFL for just two seasons, Christian Watson has already suffered three hamstring injuries, including two this year. His most recent one forced him to miss the Packers' game against the Cowboys, but he seems to have a chance of returning against the 49ers in the Divisional Round. He was able to return to a limited practice session, so if he can increase his activity before Saturday, he may be activated.