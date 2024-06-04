With OTAs underway ahead of the 2024 NFL season, teams will be hoping to improve on their 2023 campaigns and make it to the postseason. More teams now have the opportunity to reach the playoffs than ever, with 14 of the 32 franchises making the postseason each year.

However, of these 14 that qualified in 2023, it's unlikely that each and every one of them will make it back to the playoffs during the upcoming season. With teams like the Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears generating plenty of hype after missing the playoffs last year, it's now more difficult than ever to retain a playoff spot in consecutive seasons.

5 2023 NFL playoff teams that will miss out in 2024

#5, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Cleveland Browns have gone from one of the laughingstocks of the NFL to a well-coached outfit that secured a playoff berth in 2023 with an 11-6 record. This was despite losing Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson to injuries, but they may miss out in 2024.

The Browns play in the NFL's most competitive division, the AFC North, and will have to contend with the Ravens and Steelers and the Bengals with a healthy Joe Burrow. There's no guarantee Chubb will return to his former self after a devastating knee injury early in 2023.

The Browns will also face the NFL's toughest schedule instead of the fourth-placed schedule they had in 2023 after ending the 2022 season in last place in the AFC North.

#4, Pittsburgh Steelers

MLB: Boston Red Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates

Much like the Cleveland Browns, the Pittsburgh Steelers may find it difficult to make it to the postseason in 2024.

Despite adding both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to their quarterback room to replace Kenny Pickett, outside of George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth, the Steelers still lack good passing-catching options. Meanwhile, their division rivals are stacked at the skill positions, with Derrick Henry, Mark Andrews, Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to contend with twice a season.

It's possible that despite having one of the NFL's best coaches in Mike Tomlin, they may lack the firepower to make the postseason.

#3, Green Bay Packers

NFC divisional round: Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

The Green Bay Packers had an excellent end to 2023 which also saw them eliminate the Dallas Cowboys from the playoffs in Dallas. Jordan Love proved to the NFL world he's a franchise quarterback and the Packers have once again nailed their starting QB after Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers.

However, despite this, they only finished 9-8 and scraped into the playoffs on tiebreakers over the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints, who also finished 9-8.

Plus, both the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings are expected to be much improved in 2024 despite both having rookie QBs in Caleb Williams and J.J. McCarthy respectively. Expect to see an ultra-competitive NFC North battle go right to the wire in 2024.

#2, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFL Pro Bowl

Like the Green Bay Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scraped into the 2023 postseason after finishing 9-8. The Buccaneers won the NFC South over the Saints, who also finished 9-8 but had an inferior common record.

Much of their success came from the resurgence of QB Baker Mayfield, who led the Buccaneers from the brink at 4-7 to win five of their last six games and make the playoffs.

The Saints are likely to be out for revenge in 2024, the Falcons have a new coach in Raheem Morris who will look to unlock the offense's massive potential and the Panthers with Bryce Young surely can't be as bad as they were in 2023.

#1, Miami Dolphins

AFC wild-card round: Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs

Unlike the Buccaneers, the Miami Dolphins began well but faltered in the latter stages of the 2023 NFL season.

At one stage the Dolphins were 5-1, which included putting up 70 on the Denver Broncos, but lost three of their last five games of the season. They were eliminated in the AFC wild card by the eventual Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs.

2024 should see the Buffalo Bills be Miami's main threat in the AFC East, but also the New York Jets have a returning Aaron Rodgers, as well as one of the NFL's best defenses. They should finish ahead of the New England Patriots but could face a tough battle to win the AFC East or even secure another wild-card berth.

