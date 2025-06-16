5 2024 NFL playoff teams that will miss out in 2025 ft. Pittsburgh Steelers

Three months remain until the 2025 NFL season begins, and as teams continue their offseason activities, how several key battles will play out remains unknown. However, there's an early understanding of what to expect from teams, with majority of player moves already completed.

Ad

Let's look at which teams are likely to miss out on the playoffs next season after playing postseason football last year.

5 teams that won't make 2025 NFL playoffs after playing in last year's postseason

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 - Pittsburgh Steelers

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Pittsburgh Steelers' chances of making the playoffs are better now with Aaron Rodgers. However, their roster doesn't look special.

While the Steelers traded for D.K. Metcalf this offseason, they still don't have enough reliable pass-catching options in offense. Additionally, several of their top players — like Minkah Fitzpatrick and Cam Heyward — are aging.

Ad

Trending

Given how little there is to love about this team, this could be the year Mike Tomlin ends up with a losing record.

#2 - Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings are taking a risk going all in with JJ McCarthy as their starting quarterback. This might go horribly wrong, or could be a brilliant move.

McCarthy was a brilliant prospect in college, finishing his time at Michigan with a 27-1 record as the starter. However, it's unclear what to expect from him after he sat out his rookie year due to a serious knee injury.

Ad

#3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have won four straight NFC South titles, but it doesn't look like they will dominate the division longer. The Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons are on the rise with two young first-round quarterbacks.

Only the division champion in the NFC South will likely to qualify for the playoffs. If Tampa Bay does not secure the top position, a wild-card berth in the playoffs is highly unlikely.

Ad

#4 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have not done enough to add significant offensive components around Bo Nix this offseason. It may cause the second-year quarterback to play less impressively than he did last season.

Denver's running offense left many to be desired last year, and despite the recent acquisition of J.K. Dobbins, the rushing department still doesn't look good enough.

Additionally, the team doesn't have enough reliable options in the passing offense outside of Courtland Sutton. It may be challenging for the Broncos to contend for a postseason berth given their difficult division.

Ad

#5 - LA Rams

The LA Rams have not done much this offseason to improve in 2025, especially in offense. The team could be in a tough spot with other teams in the NFC West division expected to perform better this year.

The Rams' history of sluggish starts — they started each of the last two seasons with a 1-4 record — could work against them. Their prospects of making the playoffs this year could be ruined by a similar start.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.