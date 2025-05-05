5 active NFL players with most passing touchdowns feat. Aaron Rodgers

The NFL has been home to some of the greatest passers to ever touch a football, from Drew Brees to Tom Brady to Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow. The league is taking its pass-first approach to greater heights with each passing season.

Ad

With the 2025 campaign a couple of months away, let's look at the active shot callers with the most passing touchdowns.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five active NFL players with most passing touchdowns

5. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints and Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns - 257 passing touchdowns

Derek Carr and Joe Flacco have enjoyed vastly contrasting careers. Carr has picked up four Pro Bowl nods while Flacco has received zero. Carr has zero Super Bowl appearances, while Flacco was the Super Bowl MVP when the Baltimore Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

However, both quarterbacks are locked in a tie for the fifth-most passing touchdowns among active NFL players.

4. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons - 288 passing touchdowns

Kirk Cousins has enjoyed a long and successful professional football career for a quarterback selected in the fourth round.

While Cousins is currently the backup quarterback for the Falcons, he's still good enough to rack up passing TDs if afforded the opportunity. There's still something left in the arm of the four-time Pro Bowler and 2015 completion percentage leader.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

3. Russell Wilson, New York Giants - 350 passing touchdowns

Russell Wilson is a 10-time Pro Bowler, a one-time Super Bowl champ and one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks of his era. Thanks to his football IQ and arm talent, Wilson has thrived in numerous offensive systems.

Wilson will spend the 2025 season with the New York Giants. He'll look to add to his 350 passing touchdowns and potentially lead the franchise on a playoff push.

Ad

2. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams - 377 passing touchdowns

Matthew Stafford has contributed to record-breaking seasons for Calvin Johnson, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. His longevity in the NFL deserves more plaudits.

Stafford has recorded 377 passing touchdowns in his 16-year career. He'll look to add to that number with the Rams' addition of perennial Pro Bowler Davante Adams.

1. Aaron Rodgers, Unattached - 503 passing touchdowns

Aaron Rodgers is the active player with the most passing touchdowns in the NFL. Rodgers is arguably the most accurate QB of all time, and he'll be a first-ballot Hall of Famer once it's all said and done.

The 10-time Pro Bowler's passing ability should be on full display in the 2025 season, with the Pittsburgh Steelers heavily linked to him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.