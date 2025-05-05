5 active NFL players with most passing yards feat. Russell Wilson

The modern-day NFL has seen some of the greatest passing quarterbacks of all time, largely thanks to the change in the way the game is played. With the focus changing largely from being run-dependent to airing the ball out, premier passing quarterbacks became the focal point of an offense.

While the game may have changed again with the advent of the dual-threat QB, there are several passing QBs starting for NFL teams. Some have been in the game for nearly two decades, and others have Super Bowl wins to their name.

Let's take a look at which active QBs have the most passing yards ahead of the 2025 NFL season:

Top 5 active NFL quarterbacks with the most passing yards

#5 - Kirk Cousins - 42,979 yards

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins - Source: Imagn

Kirk Cousins has played for three teams in his 13-year NFL career: the Washington Redskins from 2012 to 2018, the Minnesota Vikings from 2018 to 2024 and the Atlanta Falcons.

The Michigan State University alumnus joined the Falcons ahead of the 2024 campaign after spending six years in Minnesota, where he recorded 88 starts and passed for 23,265 yards and 171 touchdowns.

Cousins has completed 3,768 passes for 42,979 yards and 288 touchdowns in his career. In terms of throwing yards, he is fifth among all active signal-callers in the league.

After a 2024 season where he started hot and finished cold, Cousins was benched for Michael Penix Jr., and just how much longer he has in the NFL is an open question.

#4 - Joe Flacco - 45,697 yards

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Joe Flacco - Source: Imagn

Joe Flacco has been in the NFL for a long time (since 2008), and was one of the biggest stories of the 2023 NFL season when he came out of retirement for the Cleveland Browns.

Flacco was the Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback from 2008 to 2018 and helped lead the team to a Super Bowl win in 2013, in which he was named Super Bowl MVP.

Flacco has completed 4,166 of his 6,751 passing attempts over his 17-year career, totaling 45,697 yards, 257 touchdowns and 162 interceptions. After being awarded the AP Comeback Player of the Year award in Cleveland, Flacco spent 2024 with the Colts and is now part of a crowded Browns QB room ahead of the 2025 campaign.

#3 - Russell Wilson - 46,135 yards

Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson - Source: Imagn

Russell Wilson, who inked a contract with the New York Giants in March, will play for his fourth NFL franchise in 2025.

There are valid arguments to support the claim made by some that Wilson has a solid resume to be a Hall of Famer. With 46,135 throwing yards, he is third among active NFL passers, only surpassed by Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford, and 17th in league history. He is 12th in passing touchdowns, with 350, and fifth all-time with a career passer rating of 99.8. Additionally, Wilson has 5,462 rushing yards (fourth all-time), 31 rushing touchdowns (tied for 20th all-time) and 1,024 rushes (2nd all-time among quarterbacks) in his career.

#2 - Matthew Stafford - 59,809 yards

Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

Matthew Stafford is among the best quarterbacks of his era in terms of statistics. During his time with the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2020, he was constantly accumulating yards and touchdowns. However, since joining the LA Rams in 2021, he has added playoff wins to his resume, leading the team to a Super Bowl win in 2022.

Heading into the 2025 season, Stafford has a good chance of being the 10th player in NFL history to reach 60,000 career passing yards. He is also in the top 10 in league history in completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns.

#1 - Aaron Rodgers - 62,952 yards

Aaron Rodgers, while playing for the New York Jets in 2024 - Source: Getty

Aaron Rodgers is among the most gifted quarterbacks ever to set foot on the football field. As a four-time MVP, four-time first-team All-Pro, one-time Super Bowl MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler, he has carved out an incredible career and is likely to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Rodgers has had a fantastic NFL career despite his injury and form issues during the last two seasons with the New York Jets. He also ranks seventh all-time in most passing yards thrown.

Additionally, Rodgers is among the top five quarterbacks in history in touchdown passes and is one of only six quarterbacks with 150 or more career wins.

