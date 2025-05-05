5 active NFL players with most rushing touchdowns feat. Derrick Henry

The NFL is home to some of the best athletes in professional American sports. One way to rack up wins in the league is by accumulating rushing touchdowns.

With that in mind, let's look at the five active players in the NFL with the most rushing TDs.

Five active NFL players with most rushing touchdowns

5. Alvin Kamara, Running Back, New Orleans Saints and Joe Mixon, Running Back, Houston Texans - 60 rushing touchdowns

Alvin Kamara and Joe Mixon are two very unique running backs. Kamara is a dual-threat weapon for the New Orleans Saints, while Mixon operates almost exclusively on the ground.

Both running backs have amassed 60 rushing TDs in their illustrious careers. Kamara has reached the total in 115 regular-season games (all with the Saints) while Mixon reached the total in 111 appearances (with the Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans).

4. Josh Jacobs, Running Back, Green Bay Packers - 61 rushing touchdowns

Josh Jacobs is a perennial Pro Bowler and the youngest player on this list. Jacobs racked up his 61 rushing TDs during his stints with the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers.

His debut campaign in Green Bay saw him score a career-high 15 rushing touchdowns. He broke his mark of 12 from the 2020 and 2022 seasons.

3. Josh Allen, Quarterback, Buffalo Bills - 65 rushing touchdowns

Josh Allen is the quarterback with the most active rushing touchdowns. The dual-threat quarterback has racked up an impressive 65 rushing TDs since his debut in 2018.

Allen has scored 12 or more rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons. His dual-threat capabilities make him a nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators.

2. Ezekiel Elliott, Running Back, Unattached - 74 rushing touchdowns

Ezekiel Elliott was a force of nature during his All-Pro days with the Dallas Cowboys. He scored the bulk of his 74 rushing touchdowns during his first stint with America's team.

Elliot has four seasons with 10 or more rushing TDs in his professional football career. However, the last time he achieved the feat was in the 2022 campaign.

1. Derrick Henry, Running Back, Baltimore Ravens - 106 rushing touchdowns

Derrick Henry is the only active player with more than 100 rushing touchdowns. He has dominated the NFL for nine years and is fresh off a phenomenal 2024 campaign.

All but 16 of Henry's 106 rushing touchdowns occurred while he wore the Tennessee Titans jersey. It remains a question why the franchise opted to part with one of its most iconic players.

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

