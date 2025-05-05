5 active NFL players with most sacks feat. Von Miller

Being a sack master in the NFL demands not only physical skill, but also exceptional technique, resilience and mental fortitude. Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson, and Micah Parsons are among the defensive ends and linebackers who thrive in today's game, but they still have a long way to go before they can top the league's all-time sack list.
While most of the players who dominate the sack rankings in NFL history have retired, we still have a few active players who have dominated in that department throughout their long careers. Let's take a look at the NFL players who are currently active and have the most career sacks.
Top-5 active NFL players with most sacks
#1 LB Von Miller - 129.5 sacks
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Von Miller, a Texas A&M graduate, was selected by the Denver Broncos in the first round (second overall) of the 2011 NFL draft.
Miller has accumulated 581 total tackles in 186 games over 13 NFL seasons. He also has 129.5 sacks and 27 forced fumbles. He recorded 18.5 sacks and 28 tackles for loss in his second season with the Broncos in 2012, perhaps his best campaign to date.
Miller's career accomplishments include eight Pro Bowls, one Super Bowl MVP, three First-Team All-Pro selections, four Second-Team All-Pro selections and a Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
#2 - DE Cameron Jordan - 121.5 sacks
After renegotiating his contract with the New Orleans Saints this offseason, Cameron Jordan will play in his 15th NFL season in 2025. Jordan will be remembered as one of the best players in the Saints' history when he retires, even though his output has somewhat reduced over the last two seasons.
Jordan leads the team in career sacks with 121.5. In his 14 years in the league, he has also recorded 716 total tackles, 15 forced fumbles, 11 fumble recoveries and three interceptions.
#3 - LB Justin Houston - 112 sacks
Justin Houston last played for the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 NFL season, but he's yet to officially announce his retirement from the league.
Houston, who started his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs after being picked in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft, has made one First-Team All-Pro and four Pro Bowls. He has also recorded 112 career sacks in 13 years of being active in the NFL.
T-3 - DE Chandler Jones - 112 sacks
Chandler Jones has played for three teams in his NFL career: New England Patriots (2012 to 2015), Arizona Cardinals (2016 to 2021) and Las Vegas Raiders (2022 to 2023). The 35-year-old edge rusher hasn't played since being cut by the Raiders in September 2023, but he hasn't announced his official NFL retirement yet.
Over his career, Jones has recorded 30 pass deflections, 34 forced fumbles, 13 fumble recoveries, 511 total tackles, 112 sacks and an interception.
#5 - DT Calais Campbell - 110.5 sacks
Calais Campbell started his NFL career in 2008 with the Arizona Cardinals and continued with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, and Atlanta Falcons from 2017 to 2023 before joining the Miami Dolphins last year.
Back to the Cardinals ahead of the 2025 season, the 38-year-old Campbell will be looking to add more to his impressive 110.5 sacks. In his career, Campbell has also amassed 808 total sacks, 776 quarterback pressures, 478 quarterback hurries, 18 forced fumbles and three interceptions.
Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.