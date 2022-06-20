The NFL represents something much larger in the landscape of American sports. It is a grassroots sport whose foundation is a part of American culture. From 'Friday Night Lights' to the packed arenas of the NFL, football is embedded in what it means to be American.

It should come as no surprise then that we are seeing an uptick in generational football players. The Manning family may get all the football headlines for the careers of patriarch Archie and his two sons, Peyton and Eli (with the next generation of Manning quarterback coming to the NFL in a few years).

However, there are more father and son NFL combinations that have made a significant impact on the game.

Here are 5 active NFL players whose fathers also played professional football.

#5 Tremaine, Trey, and Terrell Edmunds

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

While all three Edmunds brothers currently play in the NFL in some form, it is Tremaine who has established himself as the dominant brother. A two-time Pro Bowler (2019 and 2020), Edmunds is a key piece of the Buffalo Bills' drive to the Super Bowl in 2022.

Terrell and Trey both play for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Terrell as a starting safety and Trey as a reserve running back. Their father, Ferrell, was a Pro Bowl tight end for the Miami Dolphins in the 1980s.

#4 Patrick Surtain II

2021 NFL Draft

Patrick Surtain II had a rookie year to remember. Coming out of Alabama, Surtain II was looked upon as a possible shut-down cornerback and in 2021, he proved he was just that.

The fact that they didn't have to give him up as part of the Russell Wilson trade is also a huge win for a Bronco team looking to make noise in 2022. His father, Patrick Surtain Sr., was an outstanding cornerback himself, who played in three Pro Bowls and was a first-team All Pro in 2002.

#3 Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams is one of the highest paid safeties in the NFL and for good reason. Adams is a true game-changing defensive player who can essentially do it all on the field, from coverage to getting to the quarterback.

Adams' holdout in New York may have overshadowed his production on the field in 2021. However, heading into 2022, Adams is poised to challenge for the NFC Defensive Player of the Year.

His father, George Adams, was a running back for seven seasons with the New York Giants and New England Patriots.

Brady Henderson @BradyHenderson New DB coach/defensive pass-game coordinator Karl Scott talked about one way Seattle’s defense will be visibly different this year: players like Jamal Adams moving around more pre-snap in order to disguise looks and keep QBs guessing. “It’s kind of like organized chaos,” he said. New DB coach/defensive pass-game coordinator Karl Scott talked about one way Seattle’s defense will be visibly different this year: players like Jamal Adams moving around more pre-snap in order to disguise looks and keep QBs guessing. “It’s kind of like organized chaos,” he said. https://t.co/vMl61FSJsU

DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf posing for a picture

During his three seasons in the NFL, DK Metcalf established himself as one of the league's best wide receivers. His partnership with Tyler Lockett has made the duo one of the most dangerous in the league.

Metcalf was looked at by some as a combine physical freak whose talents wouldn't translate to the pro game. That could not be more wrong, with Metcalf having over 3000 receiving yards and close to 30 touchdowns.

His father, Terrence Metcalf, was an offensive lineman in the league who spent the majority of his career with the Chicago Bears.

#1 Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey

Injuries have played a significant role in the last few years of Christian McCaffrey's career. Yet, while he is on the field, he remains one of the most dangerous dual threat players in the league.

He's a two-time All-Pro who in 2019 rushed for over 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns, while catching 116 balls for over 1000 yards receiving and another four touchdowns.

His ability to make plays with his hands must have come from his father Ed McCaffrey, who had three 1000 yard receiving seasons for the Denver Broncos and played 13 seasons in the league.

