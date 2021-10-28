5 AFC teams that should forget about the 2021 NFL playoffs

The 2021 NFL season is only seven weeks old and there is already a list of teams staring down lost seasons.

As we approach the midway point of the season, losses begin to pile up and problems begin to emerge.

The AFC race in particular is intriguing because so many teams remain a game or two out of contention.

Yet the next five teams should not even be thinking playoffs at this point. Their focus should turn to the 2022 NFL Draft.

5 AFC teams that should forget about making the 2021 NFL playoffs

#5 Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos were riding high after a 3-0 start to the season. Four losses have since followed and there seems to be no end in sight. Teddy Bridgewater is playing hurt and the offense managed 14 points last Thursday in a 17-14 loss to a shorthanded Cleveland Browns bunch.

Vic Fangio has to be on the hot seat as the quarterback situation remains the primary focus. The fact that Bridgewater is playing hurt over a healthy Drew Lock is not a great sign for the latter.

If Denver falls Sunday to Washington, they could officially say goodbye to any playoff hopes.

#4 Jacksonville Jaguars

It's almost as if the Jacksonville Jaguars should never have had any playoff hopes to begin with. Urban Meyer is in his first year as head coach and before the season started, it was easy to imagine him showing up and immediately changing the franchise for the better.

The actual result is a 1-5 start that recently saw the team get its first win of the NFL season. The main thing for fans to watch this season is the progression of Trevor Lawrence.

If he looks solid and gets better every week, perhaps the Jaguars can make a jump next year similar to what the Cincinnati Bengals are doing now.

The Jaguars are taking baby steps and that is just fine after picking No. 1 overall this past year. Such a pick signals that a long process is in place and the only question now is whether Meyer will stick around long enough to see this team be a playoff contender once again.

