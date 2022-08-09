5 all-time NFL trade fails that never made any sense to begin with feat. Antonio Brown

Since their inception, NFL trades have normally been given a quick and, somewhat, innocuous glance. In some situations, however, fans around the NFL world are left scratching their skulls as the details of certain trades are revealed.

NFL history is littered with countless trades that made little to no sense from the very beginning. First and second-round picks are enticing. In some instances, however, their value is not essential. This is because of the extraordinary talent that is essentially being shipped out of town.

So which trades were awful from the very beginning and had absolutely no chance of working from the start? Let's dive into it.

5. DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson and picks

Arizona Cardinals v Chicago Bears

Fans of the Houston Texans were apoplectic once they were given the mind-numbing news.

For years on end, DeAndre Hopkins worked tirelessly on his craft behind the scenes. In doing so, on Sundays, Hopkins was well-prepared for the endless wave of defenders that were thrown in his direction.

In seven seasons, Hopkins aggregated four Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro notches. His 2019 season was particularly deadly. Hopkins carried the load on most Sundays, hauling in 104 receptions, 1,165 yards, and seven scores.

During the 2019 NFL offseason, the unthinkable happened as Hopkins was shipped out of town for a few inconsequential draft picks and the remains of David Johnson.

In Houston, Johnson played listlessly as he racked up just 919 yards over a two-year stretch. Hopkins, on the other hand, was as explosive as ever. With Kyler Murray throwing him the ball, Hopkins recorded one of his best statical seasons in 2020. He went for 1,407 receiving yards, 115 receptions, and six touchdowns.

Currently, Hopkins is still concocting eye-popping seasons while Johnson is enjoying the fruits of his labor in retirement.

4. Antonio Brown for a third and fifth-rounder

Oakland Raiders v Arizona Cardinals

A Hall of Fame receiver available on the open market? It was ostensibly too good to be true. Despite signs that Antonio Brown was a bit of a loose cannon, the Oakland Raiders jumped at the opportunity to grab him.

In what appeared to be a shockingly low price, the Raiders were only instructed to give up a third and fifth-round pick for the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout.

Viewed as a future salient piece to the Raiders' aerial offense, Brown was a menace from the moment he was acquired. For starters, Brown was forced to miss a large chunk of training camp due to frostbite. That unfortunate mishap was a direct result of Brown’s incompetence. If that wasn’t bad enough, when Brown was healthy enough to return, he refused to acquiesce to the NFL’s new helmet rule.

After missing out on several practices, Brown was finally let go. Meaning, he didn’t play a single game while wearing a Raiders uniform.

3. Randy Moss for a fourth rounder

Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks

Where everyone saw a diminished NFL receiver on his last legs, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots saw an opportunity of a lifetime.

During his time as an Oakland Raider, Randy Moss appeared to have nothing left in the tank. In what amounted to his final year wearing the black and silver, Moss registered just 553 receiving yards and three touchdown scores.

Anxious to rid themselves of him, Oakland pushed him out the door for just a fourth-round draft pick. Unofficially, that trade has gone down as one of the worst ever as Moss balled out in New England, particularly in year one. Moss racked up three consecutive seasons of, at least, 1,000 thousand yards and double-digit touchdowns. His 23 touchdown grabs in 2007 still stands as the most in a season by a wideout in NFL history.

2. Jerome Bettis for a slew of picks

TOUR Championship - Preview Day 3

The Los Angeles Rams seemingly had their running back of the future once they selected Jerome Bettis with the 10th overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft.

During his first two seasons, Bettis lowered his powerful shoulders into the chest of his defenders before picking up huge chunk yards down the field. Consequently, Bettis was named to two Pro Bowls and an All-Pro team.

Ultimately, things went awry in year three of Bettis' NFL career as he rushed for just 637 yards. Unwilling to give him the opportunity to bounce back, Bettis was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a number of picks.

Acrimonious over how the Rams handled him, Bettis made them pay with incredible production. For six consecutive seasons, Bettis rushed for, at least, 1,072 yards and a boatload of touchdowns. He also played a huge role in helping the Steelers pocket a Super Bowl ring in 2005.

1. Brett Favre for a first-round pick

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers - November 21, 2005

It didn’t take long for anyone to see the raw talent that Brett Favre possessed. The Atlanta Falcons, in 1991, pegged Favre as their quarterback of the future. They nabbed him in the second round of the NFL Draft. However, Favre’s name in Atlanta was immediately sullied following a heated argument with then-head coach, Jerry Glanville.

Desperate to get rid of Favre but not foolish to do so for nothing, the Falcons reeled in the Green Bay Packers. After negotiating terms that would make both sides happy, Green Bay agreed to send a first-rounder to Atlanta in exchange for Favre.

Initially, it seemed as though Green Bay was fleeced. But, nevertheless, Favre went on to become a Pro Bowler in his very first season donning a Packers uniform. In total, Favre grabbed three consecutive NFL MVP awards, was an 11-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, a Super Bowl winner, and an eventual Hall of Famer.

Green Bay had absolutely no complaints about the player they received in the trade.

