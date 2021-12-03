5 QB options for Seattle Seahawks if Russell Wilson leaves in 2022

Ever since arriving in Seattle as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has become more of a Pacific Northwest tradition than the Polar Bear Plunge, jazz festivals and missing the SuperSonics combined.

However, rumor has it that Wilson's tenure as the Seahawks' primary thrower could soon go the way of the Kingdome. That's in the backdrop of the team's freefall in the NFL standings.

The Seahawks (3-8) don't even have the comfort of a high draft pick. They traded what's currently set to be the fourth pick of the 2022 draft to the New York Jets in exchange for Jamal Adams' rollercoaster endeavors.

All that and more has led some to believe that Wilson could seek out greener pastures. He is set to be a free agent at the end of the season, and has a great chance at another championship, as he has just turned 33.

If Russell Wilson leaves, the Seattle Seahawks could look at the following five players as their new franchise thrower:

#1 Jacob Eason

Easton (9) was originally a fourth-round pick of the Colts in 2020 (Photo: Getty)

Both Wilson and current backup Geno Smith are set to enter free agency at the end of the year. Jacob Eason is the only Seahawks quarterback set to be under contract for the 2022 season.

A Washington alum, Eason joined the Seahawks off waivers from the Colts earlier this year, after he was chosen in the fourth round of the 2020 virtual draft.

Naming Eason as the franchise quarterback for the future is certainly a longshot. That's because he has only five passes in the NFL (one of which was an interception).

However, he could warrant some consideration from the Seahawks after a training camp in the Seattle system. For what it's worth, Eason had a solid summer after his rookie year's preseason was canceled. He completed 66% of his passes for 389 yards.

#2 Jared Goff

Goff (right) socializes with Wilson before a December 2019 matchup (Photo: Getty)

True to the Detroit Lions' star-crossed fashion, they're in a bit of a dilemma with their quarterback situation.

In other words, it's business as usual in the Motor City. Jared Goff has yet to earn a win in Honolulu blue, and his career remains winless without the guidance of Sean McVay.

Goff is currently working through his first season with the Lions after five years as a top overall pick and Seattle divisional foe with the Los Angeles Rams, who are now running with Matthew Stafford.

Detroit are currently on the hook for Goff's massive contract, but they might be able to recoup some saving if they're able to find a trade partner. Dealing with the Seahawks would actually make some sense.

Goff put up solid numbers with not only the services of McVay but also through his collaboration with former Rams passing game coordinator Shane Waldron, who is now the Seattle offensive coordinator. The lack of a first-round pick somewhat hinders the Seahawks' ability to negotiate, but it's not like Detroit has much leverage in this regard.

#3 Marcus Mariota

Mariota has established himself as a reliable backup and mobile option in Las Vegas (Photo: Getty)

Marcus Mariota's days as a franchise quarterback fizzled out in Tennessee. But he has since established a bit of a niche as both a mobile option and a reliable backup with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The No. 2 pick of the 2015 draft notably scored a crucial third-quarter touchdown during the Raiders' Thanksgiving victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Mariota is set to hit free agency, and several teams are in need of a franchise quarterback, as a relatively weak draft class is coming on. So the Seahawks could inquire into his services.

Injuries have eaten away at Wilson's mobile abilities this season. But the team would be able to keep its desires for both aerial and ground antics rolling if they bring in Mariota.

