  5 most anticipated games of 2024 schedule feat. Aaron Rodgers' Jets vs CJ Stroud's Texans

5 most anticipated games of 2024 schedule feat. Aaron Rodgers’ Jets vs CJ Stroud’s Texans

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 09, 2024 00:47 GMT
NFL: Houston Texans at New York Jets
5 most anticipated games of 2024 schedule feat. Aaron Rodgers’ Jets vs CJ Stroud’s Texans

The NFL schedule has been out for a bit, and teams now know who and where they'll be playing against in 2024. This is even more interesting, considering a handful of total blockbusters are on the schedule.

Hence, this piece will highlight five of the most anticipated games of the upcoming regular season.

Five of the most anticipated games of the 2024 NFL schedule

Here's a look at the five most exciting games in the current regular season schedule:

5. Week 12: Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers

The Baltimore Ravens make the trip to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12. The game will serve as the latest iteration of the Harbaugh Bowl and the first since Jim Harbaugh's return to the NFL.

Furthermore, fans can expect a stellar game from two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert, who represent the Ravens and Chargers, respectively.

4. Week 16: San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins

The San Francisco 49ers have one goal ahead of the 2024 NFL season, and it's to win it all come February. The Miami Dolphins have more modest expectations, especially as they're in the more stacked AFC Conference.

The Dolphins will host the 49ers in a blockbuster Week 16 game just a few weeks before the playoffs. The game will feature numerous Pro Bowlers and should be a highlight in the upcoming season.

3. Week 11: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are probably tired of playing against the Kansas City Chiefs. In the past half-decade, the Josh Allen-led side has been sent home by the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs in multiple seasons.

Unfortunately, the Bills' faithful must host the defending champions in the regular season. For Sean McDermott's side, they'll be better prepared to face off against Andy Reid's dynastic franchise in Week 11.

2. Week 1: New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers

The Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets have Super Bowl aspirations. However, if they're serious about making a deep postseason run, they'll need to put up a decent showing against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2024 season.

The 49ers are the ultimate test for any team with deep postseason aspirations. The Kyle Shanahan-coached team is stacked from top to bottom, and they're arguably the best the NFC has to offer. Rodgers and Co. must be on their A-game to leave San Francisco with the win.

1. Week 9: Houston Texans at New York Jets

In a battle of the new guard versus the old school, the Houston Texans will visit the New York Jets in Week 9. The game will feature two All-Pro-caliber quarterbacks at different stages of their careers.

CJ Stroud will lead the Texans as they look to improve on a phenomenal 2023/24 season, while Aaron Rodgers will lead the Jets as they aim to put aside their disappointing 2023/24 run. The game is a major highlight in the upcoming season and should indicate the NFL's landscape for the next decade and a half.

