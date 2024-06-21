5 backup QBs likely to see a lot of action in 2024 feat. Justin Fields

Having a backup quarterback could be crucial for a team's success in the NFL. Although the starting quarterback is the key, if the starter struggles or gets hurt, the backup is thrust into action.

Every NFL season, a backup quarterback steps up and helps to keep their team alive. Entering the 2024 NFL season, there are five backup quarterbacks who will likely see lots of action.

5 backup QBs likely to see a lot of action in 2024

No. 1: Justin Fields, Pittsburgh Steelers

Justin Fields has been the Chicago Bears starting quarterback for the last four years, but he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason.

Pittsburgh signed Russell Wilson on a one-year deal to be their starting quarterback. However, Wilson hasn't been himself in the last few years, and if those struggles continue, Pittsburgh has a great backup in Fields.

Fields could also be part of special packages on offense even if Wilson still starts. Regardless, the former 11th overall pick will still get plenty of snaps this season.

No. 2: Jacoby Brissett, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots selected Drake Maye third overall in the 2024 NFL draft to be their starting quarterback. But New England does have a veteran backup in Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett has been in the NFL since 2016 when the Patriots drafted him with the 91st pick. The quarterback has been solid when called upon to start a couple of times, and that should likely happen this season.

New England may not start Maye right away, so Brissett will likely start the first couple of games. Then, if Maye struggles, the Patriots could go to the veteran quarterback for certain series or games.

No. 3: Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings drafted J.J. McCarthy 10th overall, and he will likely take over as the starting quarterback at some point in 2024.

However, Minnesota also signed Sam Darnold, who is a veteran quarterback and can start early in the year to let McCarthy develop and learn the system. Darnold is a former No. 3 overall pick and is already getting the starting reps in training camp.

McCarthy will likely end the year as the starting quarterback, but Darnold still should get plenty of action as the rookie learns on the job.

No. 4: Drew Lock, New York Giants

Daniel Jones is the starting quarterback for the New York Giants, but he has struggled to stay healthy, and when he has been healthy, he has struggled on the field.

In the past three seasons, Jones has only played six, 16 and 11 games, so it is likely the Giants backup quarterback will play at some point. New York went out this offseason and signed Drew Lock, who has started plenty of games in the NFL.

Lock is a solid quarterback, and if Jones gets hurt or struggles Brian Daboll will likely be quick to replace him with Lock.

No. 5: Mason Rudolph, Tennesse Titans

After the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Russell Wilson and traded for Justin Fields, Mason Rudolph left in free agency and signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Rudolph took over the Steelers starting quarterback last season and helped lead them to the playoffs. Will Levis is the Titans starting quarterback in 2024, but if there is any sign of struggles, Rudolph is a capable backup to take over in certain series or even start some games.

Levis is still young and will likely have some struggles at some point, so it wouldn't be a surprise that Rudolph starts a handful of games in 2024.