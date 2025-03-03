5 best Davante Adams landing spots amid Jets reportedly looking to trade 3x All-Pro WR ft. Kansas City Chiefs

Davante Adams is, at long last, set to leave the New York Jets. On Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the organization wants to trade away the wide receiver and is already taking calls from around the league.

Should no partner be found by March 12, the first day of the new league year, then he will be released instead, freeing him and fellow ex-Packer Aaron Rodgers to team up elsewhere.

However, a multiple-time All-Pro/Pro Bowler and one-time receiving touchdowns champion can still command an elite package even at 32. So which teams make the most sense for him?

5 best trade destinations for Jets WR Davante Adams

5) New York Giants

The New York Giants have a bona fide superstar in Malik Nabers - the so-called "Odell Beckham 2.0". But he might soon be alone, with team veteran Darius Slayton entering free agency and the rest of the corps, like Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt, not exactly living up to their potential.

The franchise desperately needs a quarterback first and foremost, but it also needs someone who can mentor the rookie Pro Bowler and relieve his burden.

4) Houston Texans

The last time the Houston Texans traded for a big-name wide receiver, it did not go well. Stefon Diggs had his contract reworked, then tore his ACL eight games in. Now he will be a free agent, and CJ Stroud could use more deep-ball help besides Nico Collins and Tank Dell.

Enter Davante Adams. He has the "dominator" mentality that the franchise has been lacking since DeAndre Hopkins was foolishly traded away in 2020.

3) Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers in the 21st century have had a strong lineage of wide receivers - Hines Ward, Santonio Holmes, Antonio Brown, and JuJu Smith-Schuster. But heading into 2025, they have a problem.

George Pickens, one of the most temperamental players in the league, has long been rumored to want out. General manager Omar Khan wants him to stay, and last month said their end-of-season conversation went well.

But if the incoming fourth-year player stays, he needs a partner. Davante Adams and his historical dominance can provide just that.

2) Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially entered "desperation mode." They were brutally exposed at Super Bowl LIX when the Philadelphia Eagles destroyed them 40-22 to prevent the hat-trick from happening, and they feel compelled to remain contenders. But problems abound for Patrick Mahomes' pass-catchers.

Travis Kelce will continue declining. Marquise Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, and JuJu Smith-Schuster will be free agents. And Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy still have much to prove.

Like the team, Davante Adams is desperate. He wants to win a title - and joining the reigning, defending three-time AFC champions will represent his best shot yet.

1) Los Angeles Rams

Homecoming - this is what Davante Adams will be doing in Los Angeles. He was born near San Francisco and attended Fresno State in college (that was why he was excited to play alongside Derek Carr in Las Vegas).

And with the Los Angeles Rams moving on from Cooper Kupp, they have an obvious need at playmaker beside Puka Nacua. Just imagine those two catching passes from Matthew Stafford - it will be like Hollywood: spectacular.

