5 best defensive ends still available in 2025 Free Agency feat. Von Miller and more

The NFL free agency window is a time for franchises to stock up on talent ahead of the regular season. It's also a time for teams to reward loyal stalwarts with bumper new deals.

The 2025 free agency window has seen numerous defensive ends find new homes and some ink new deals with their current teams. With that in mind, let's look at five of the best DEs still available on the market.

Five best defensive ends still available in 2025 Free Agency

5. Folorunso Fatukasi

Folorunso Fatukasi most recently played for the Houston Texans in the 2024/25 season. Fatukasi has played for three teams in his professional football career after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2018 draft.

Fatukasi is a versatile defensive end capable of being a plus backup in the right system. He could still do a job on a fringe playoff side looking for experience at the DE position.

4. DeMarcus Walker

DeMarcus Walker most recently played for the Chicago Bears. Walker racked up 7.0 sacks during his two-year spell in Chicago.

The Florida State Seminoles product has featured for four teams in his professional career. His 26.5 career sacks and 191 tackles are an indicator of his willingness to get the job done on defense.

3. Preston Smith

Preston Smith spent the first part of the 2024 season with the Green Bay Packers and the other with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was a starter with the Packers but settled into a backup role with the Steelers.

Smith spent five-and-a-half years with the Packers during which he helped the team to four postseason berths. He's still good enough to feature for a perennial postseason contender in today's NFL.

2. Von Miller

Von Miller most recently appeared for the Buffalo Bills. Miller is a future Hall of Famer and easily the most accomplished defensive end still available in free agency.

Miller helped himself to 6.0 sacks in the 2024 regular season. The two-time Super Bowl champion still has enough in the tank to occupy a rotational role on a Super Bowl contender.

1. Matthew Judon

Matthew Judon spent just a season with the Atlanta Falcons before entering free agency. Judon started all but two games in his lone season with the Falcons.

Judon is a four-time Pro Bowler and one of the most skilled defensive players still available in free agency. It's just a matter of time before he's on an active roster.

