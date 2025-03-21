5 best defensive tackles still available in 2025 Free Agency feat. Calais Campbell

As teams in the league continue to build their rosters in anticipation of the draft later next month, many have already added depth and starting talent on both defense and offense in the second wave of free agency.

However many top players are still available, so deals can still be done in free agency.

Below, we look at the top five unsigned defensive tackles in free agency.

Top five defensive tackles still available in free agency

1) Calais Campbell

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Calais Campbell - Source: Imagn

Calais Campbell continues to be an effective defensive lineman despite being 38 years old. He has played in all 34 games and amassed 11.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

Campbell is still a valuable defender to sign in free agency as a big player who can play anywhere up front and exhibit outstanding leadership. He might also be a smart addition to a team that wants to bolster its youthful defensive line with a leader.

2) Leki Fotu

Leki Fotu of the Arizona Cardinals - Source: Getty

Leki Fotu may still be a potential option to improve the defensive front for any team searching for a less expensive free agent to bolster its interior defensive line.

Fotu is still only 26, but he's coming off of a disappointing one-year stint with the New York Jets, where he played just two games and was placed on injured reserve three times.

All things considered, at 6-foot-5 and 335 pounds, Fotu is a big defensive tackle who still has the potential to be a significant presence on any defensive line in the league.

3) Jonathan Bullard

Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard - Source: Imagn

The Minnesota Vikings signed Jonathan Bullard in 2022 after he had spent the first six years of his career with the Chicago Bears. He had his best season with the Vikings in 2023, playing in all 17 games (12 starts) while setting new career highs for tackles and sacks.

Bullard, a renowned defender who excels against the run, is currently 31 years old and may still be a good rotational option in the NFL at a fair price.

4) Johnathan Hankins

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins - Source: Imagn

Johnathan Hankins, who spent the 2024 season with the Seattle Seahawks, is still a decent run-stopper who can do a good job in the interior defensive line. He can still be a terrific run stopper and lead a light defensive line at 325 pounds, regardless of whether he is still a starting-caliber player.

5) Folorunso Fatukasi

Folorunso Fatukasi of the Houston Texans - Source: Getty

Folorunso Fatukasi, who spent the last two seasons with the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, is currently a free agent, looking to join his third team in three years.

The 6-foot-4, 318-pound Fatukasi started all 13 of his games for the Texans in 2024, including two postseason games. He played 46% of the team's defensive snaps and recorded 27 tackles, one sack, and five tackles for loss.

The 30-year-old defensive tackle has recorded 5.5 sacks and 22 quarterback hits in 86 career games (63 starts). He is still a good run defender, and teams who need help at the interior defensive line can sign him to benefit from his high level of experience.

