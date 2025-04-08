5 best DLs still available in free agency before 2025 NFL Draft feat. Folorunso Fatukasi

The initial phases of NFL free agency signings are behind us. There will probably still be irregular signings throughout the league in the coming weeks leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, but in general, if players are still unsigned in free agency at this point, something might be amiss.

Below, we will take a look at the defensive linemen who are still unsigned in free agency.

NFL free agent rankings: Defensive linemen

1) John Jenkins

In his 17 games (all starts) with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2024, John Jenkins, 35, recorded 46 total tackles, 13 solo tackles, one sack and a pair of pass breakups.

The 12-year veteran started all 17 regular-season games in 2024 for the second straight year, indicating that he can still be a useful depth option for any team willing to sign him in free agency. Although Jenkins doesn't provide much to the defensive line, his size allows him to block space.

2) Jonathan Bullard

Jonathan Bullard, who is 31 years old, can still be a dependable player for NFL teams because he has exceptional instincts against the run and doesn't shy away from tackles. Having played 34 games (29 starts) for the Minnesota Vikings in the last two seasons, he is also durable, which may make him a good early down player for any team while helping a younger defensive lineman develop.

Bullard should be reasonably priced, but he won't have a significant impact on any team in 2025. However, he can serve as a good depth option in the event of injuries.

3) Johnathan Hankins

Johnathan Hankins, who played for the Seattle Seahawks during the 2024 season, is still a competent run-stopper capable of performing effectively on the interior defensive line in the NFL. He is not expected to be handed a starting role, but at 325 pounds, he may continue contributing to a light defensive line and be an excellent run-stopper.

4) Folorunso Fatukasi

After playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans in the last two seasons, Folorunso Fatukasi is a free agent again and hoping to sign with his third club in three years.

Fatukasi had 13 appearances for the Texans last season, all of which were starts, including two playoff contests. He collected 27 tackles, a sack, and five tackles for loss while playing nearly half of the team's defensive snaps.

In 86 career games (63 starts), the seasoned defensive lineman has produced 22 QB hits and 5.5 sacks. Teams that need assistance at the interior defensive line can sign him to take advantage of his extensive experience as a competent run defender.

5) Taven Bryan

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected defensive lineman Taven Bryan with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. In the seven seasons since, he has played for three different teams.

Bryan's inability to stop the run has been a major factor in his failure to live up to his pre-draft expectations in the NFL. He has, however, forged a seven-year career in the league as a rotational player.

