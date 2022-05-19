5 NFL quarterbacks with the most career postseason passing yards

When asked what they play for, NFL players often place Super Bowl rings at the top of the list. In addition to championships, there's the love of the game, and there's fame and fortune. What players forget at the time of asking is how much of a role statistics play in their motivation.

Players know their stats. Be it last week's game, for the season, or over their careers, they know the figures. When they retire, having their name mentioned with some of the best in history is one of the greatest compliments an athlete can receive.

The postseason in NFL is viewed a bit differently from the regular season. The pressure of the high stakes forces players to either perform at their best or fold. Although every position plays a vital role, the quarterback undoubtedly faces an entirely different sort of pressure.

The quarterback leads the entire offense and the success or failure of the franchise often depends on them.

Which quarterbacks have shone the most when the lights were brightest? Here are the top five quarterbacks in NFL history, ranked by career passing yards in the postseason.

Green Bay Packers 2006 Headshots

#5 Brett Favre

Postseason passing yards: 5,855

Brett Favre was incredibly reckless with the football at times. With 336 career interceptions, Favre routinely sat back in the pocket, surveyed the field, and lofted perfectly thrown balls right into the hands of the wrong team. Despite his propensity for interceptions, Favre was an all-time great.

Throughout history, few have performed better than Favre in the postseason. Favre’s 5,855 playoff passing yards currently place him comfortably in the top five of the said category.

Early on, it appeared as though Favre was well on his way to stacking up numerous titles. After winning the Super Bowl in the 1996 season, the Green Bay Packers legend probably didn't think it would be his only ring. He returned to the big game once more in the 1997 season, but Favre would come up short, despite throwing for 256 yards and three touchdowns.

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

#4 Aaron Rodgers

Postseason passing yards: 5,894

Aaron Rodgers recently signed a huge three-year $150 million extension. Playing for a perennial Super Bowl contender with the Packers, Rodgers will likely accrue a lot more yards in the NFL postseason.

Rodgers is currently just above his predecessor Brett Favre with 5,894 postseason yards. At the age of 38, Rodgers remains one of the best throwers of the football. In consecutive seasons, he has picked opposing defenses apart, resulting in consecutive league MVP awards.

Unfortunately for Rodgers, his gaudy stats will only place even more pressure on his shoulders to end his career with more than just one Super Bowl victory.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

#3 Ben Roethlisberger

Postseason passing yards: 5,972

Above Rodgers by less than 100 yards is Ben Roethlisberger. Lauded for his toughness and durability, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is also remembered for his ability to sling the football up and down the field.

The future Hall of Famer racked up more postseason yards than John Elway, Drew Brees, and even Joe Montana.

Following the 2021 season, Roethlisberger retired from the NFL. Not only has he thrown for over 5,800 postseason yards, but in the process led Pittsburgh to three Super Bowl appearances and two Lombardi Trophies.

Washington Football Team v Denver Broncos

#2 Peyton Manning

Postseason passing yards: 7,339

Countless dubious voices surrounded Peyton Manning's playoff career. During the regular season, Manning was terrific. He consistently nabbed NFL MVP awards while pushing the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos to the top of the NFL standings.

Yet, for whatever reason, Manning struggled when the games mattered most. Eventually Manning broke through, winning two Lombardi’s, one for the Colts and one for the Broncos. Once Manning figured things out, he became practically unstoppable on the field, routinely carving up top-notch defenses.

Manning currently holds a stranglehold on the number two position in postseason passing yards at 7,339. He finished his career with the fifth-most thrown touchdowns in NFL postseason history with 40.

Ultimately, if Manning’s body hadn’t betrayed him towards the tail end of his career, his postseason exploits and numbers would have been even higher.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Philadelphia Eagles

#1 Tom Brady

Postseason passing yards: 13,049

At this point, Tom Brady’s postseason records are becoming cartoonish. In addition to being the NFL’s all-time postseason leader in passing touchdowns with 86, Brady has lapped the field with his total postseason passing yards.

To put it in perspective, Brady’s 13,049 playoff passing yards are nearly double Peyton Manning’s career total of 7,339, which ranks second on the list. For more than two decades, Brady has left defensive coordinators scratching their heads, causing them to lose countless hours of sleep at night.

What’s perceived to be his kryptonite, pressure up the middle, hasn’t stopped him from reaching ten Super Bowls and lifting seven Lombardi’s.

Following probably the shortest retirement in NFL history, Brady will likely continue to push his numbers into the stratosphere. Brady’s proliferation in postseason passing yards will make it nearly impossible to catch him.

