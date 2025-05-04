5 best Fantasy Football players from Kansas City Chiefs feat. Rashee Rice

The 2025 fantasy football season is right around the corner as managers can now start preparing their draft strategies. Targeting players on elite NFL offenses has always been a popular way to optimize lineups. This includes the Kansas City Chiefs' deep roster, including the following five players as their best overall fantasy options this year.

Ad

5 best Kansas City Chiefs fantasy football players in 2025

Mahomes and Kelce

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#5 - Isiah Pacheco

Ad

Trending

Isiah Pacheco spent most of last season injured, but he was able to return to finish out the year. He finished the season before ranked as the overall RB16 in fantasy football, despite playing in only 14 games. He may have some competition for backfield touches, but if he is healthy, he should be expected to serve as their starter and potentially featured back.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

#4 - Xavier Worthy

Xavier Worthy turned in a solid rookie season last year, but it's important to remeber that Rashee Rice was out with an injury. It will be inetersting to see how Rice's return impacts Worthy's fantasy outlook in the upcoming season. His elite playmaking abilities as a deep threat still make him an intriguing wide receiver to target.

Ad

#3 - Rashee Rice

Rashee Rice finished as the overall WR27 in his rookie campaign before suffering a season-ending injury last year. He appeared to be on his way to being the featured pass-catcher in their offense, so it will be interesting to see if he returns to that role this year. He has a ton of upside and could be a potential sleeper coming off of the injury.

#2 - Patrick Mahomes

Ad

Patrick Mahomes finished outside of the top eight overall fantasy football quarterbacks last year for the first time ever in his career as a starter for the Chiefs. He still finished as the overall QB11, so even at his floor, he is still a valuable fantasy target. He remains one of the safest quarterbacks and still maintains elite upside.

#1 - Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce has been one of the most consistently dominat tight ends during his impressive career so far. Even in what was a down year last season, he still finished as the overall TE6 and had 97 receptions. He finished among the top three fantasy football tight ends in each of his eight seasons prior to last year and could be in line for a bounce back with one of the highest floors of any player.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.