5 best Fantasy Football players from Kansas City Chiefs feat. Rashee Rice

The 2025 fantasy football season is right around the corner as managers can now start preparing their draft strategies. Targeting players on elite NFL offenses has always been a popular way to optimize lineups. This includes the Kansas City Chiefs' deep roster, including the following five players as their best overall fantasy options this year.
5 best Kansas City Chiefs fantasy football players in 2025
#5 - Isiah Pacheco
Isiah Pacheco spent most of last season injured, but he was able to return to finish out the year. He finished the season before ranked as the overall RB16 in fantasy football, despite playing in only 14 games. He may have some competition for backfield touches, but if he is healthy, he should be expected to serve as their starter and potentially featured back.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
#4 - Xavier Worthy
Xavier Worthy turned in a solid rookie season last year, but it's important to remeber that Rashee Rice was out with an injury. It will be inetersting to see how Rice's return impacts Worthy's fantasy outlook in the upcoming season. His elite playmaking abilities as a deep threat still make him an intriguing wide receiver to target.
#3 - Rashee Rice
Rashee Rice finished as the overall WR27 in his rookie campaign before suffering a season-ending injury last year. He appeared to be on his way to being the featured pass-catcher in their offense, so it will be interesting to see if he returns to that role this year. He has a ton of upside and could be a potential sleeper coming off of the injury.
#2 - Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes finished outside of the top eight overall fantasy football quarterbacks last year for the first time ever in his career as a starter for the Chiefs. He still finished as the overall QB11, so even at his floor, he is still a valuable fantasy target. He remains one of the safest quarterbacks and still maintains elite upside.
#1 - Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce has been one of the most consistently dominat tight ends during his impressive career so far. Even in what was a down year last season, he still finished as the overall TE6 and had 97 receptions. He finished among the top three fantasy football tight ends in each of his eight seasons prior to last year and could be in line for a bounce back with one of the highest floors of any player.
Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.