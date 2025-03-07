5 best first-round draft picks in Arizona Cardinals’ history feat. Larry Fitzgerald

Although the Arizona Cardinals haven't been a particularly successful team during their time in Phoenix, they have had some excellent NFL draft selections.

Since the team's inception in 1936, it has accumulated a long history of first-round NFL draft selections. The Cardinals have chosen players over the years who have had successful careers and made their names known in history.

The five best first-round draft selections made by the Cardinals will be examined in this article.

Ranking the Arizona Cardinals’ best first-round picks in history

#5 - Eric Swann (defensive tackle)

One of the most dominant defensive linemen of his time, Eric Swann was selected by the Phoenix Cardinals with the sixth overall pick in the first round of the 1991 NFL draft.

When fit, Swann was arguably the most imposing defensive tackle in the mid-1990s while playing for the Cardinals. He recorded at least seven sacks from the inside line three times and was chosen to two Pro Bowls.

Unfortunately, he did not see postseason success since the Cardinals teams he played for were poor. During Swann's tenure, the Cardinals made the playoffs once, during the 1998 season, but he was unable to participate due to an injury.

#4 - Eric Hill (linebacker)

After being selected by the Cardinals with the 10th overall pick in the 1989 NFL draft, Eric Hill served as the team's captain for seven of his nine years there. In his 133 games with the Cardinals, he started 128. He recorded at least 90 tackles per year, with a career-high of 131 in 1996, from his rookie season through 1997.

Hill was extremely effective during his stint with the Cardinals, amassing eight sacks, although he was never selected to the Pro Bowl.

#3 - Simeon Rice (defensive end)

If Simeon Rice had stayed with the Cardinals for more than the five years he did after being selected with the third overall pick in the 1996 NFL Draft, he might have been ranked higher on this list.

Rice missed rookie training camp due to a contract issue, but it didn't affect his performance much because he won Defensive Rookie of the Year with 12.5 sacks. In just five seasons with the Cardinals, he amassed 51.5 before departing in 2001 to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In 1998, Rice helped the Cardinals make it to the postseason for the first time since 1975. He produced 16.5 sacks and forced five fumbles in 1999, on his way to his first Pro Bowl selection, marking his best season with the organization.

#2 - Patrick Peterson (cornerback)

Patrick Peterson was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight NFL campaigns after being taken fifth overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft. He was also named to the First-Team All-Pro three times.

Peterson appeared in all 16 regular season games nine times during his 10-year tenure in Arizona. He only missed games during the regular season in 2019 after receiving a six-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs.

#1 - Larry Fitzgerald (wide receiver)

The 17-year career of three-time All-Pro and 11-time Pro Bowl Larry Fitzgerald, who only played for the Arizona Cardinals, saw him lead the NFL in receptions and receiving touchdowns twice.

Fitzgerald was a success in the NFL because of his natural talent, stature and amazing hands. He was selected with the third overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft. He concluded his NFL career at sixth place in receiving touchdowns (121) and second in yards (17,492) and receptions (1,432).

Fitzgerald was also selected to the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team and the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

