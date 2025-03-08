5 best first-round draft picks in Baltimore Ravens’ history feat. Lamar Jackson

As they've shown over the years, the Baltimore Ravens might be the best team in the NFL at building their roster through the draft.

Some of the team's finest draft selections are among the greatest NFL players of all time. Whatever the Ravens do in the NFL draft every year appears to be effective, as seen by their multiple Super Bowls, Hall of Famers, and Pro Bowlers.

The top five players the Ravens have ever chosen in the first round of the NFL Draft are listed below.

Ranking the Baltimore Ravens’ 5 best first-round picks in history

#5 - Lamar Jackson (quarterback) - No. 32 overall, 2018

Some NFL analysts have already named Lamar Jackson the greatest quarterback in Baltimore Ravens history, despite the fact that he hasn't led the team to the Super Bowl since entering the league in 2018.

Jackson has already won the NFL MVP award twice at the age of 28. In addition, he has received four Pro Bowl nods and three First-team All-Pro selections.

He is among the most captivating players in NFL history due to his ability to excel both in the passing and running game. The former Heisman Trophy winner became the first quarterback in the history of the NFL to exceed 800 rushing yards and 4,000 passing yards in the same season during the 2024 campaign. In addition, he recorded the fourth-highest quarterback rating in NFL history, 119.6.

#4 - Terrell Suggs (linebacker) - No. 10 overall, 2003

Terrell Suggs was drafted out of Arizona State in 2003 and played with the Baltimore Ravens till 2018. Suggs, who finished as the team's all-time leader in sacks (132.5) and forced fumbles (37), was beloved in Baltimore for his unbreakable spirit and sense of duty over his 16 seasons with the team.

Suggs finished the 2011 season as one of the league's best pass rushers with 139 sacks, earning him the title of Defensive Player of the Year. He also led the league that season with 14 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

Along with winning the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, Suggs was also a two-time All-Pro player, a seven-time Pro Bowl linebacker, and a Super Bowl champion with the Ravens.

#3 - Ed Reed (safety) - No. 24 overall, 2002

Ed Reed is widely regarded as the best safety in league history, and there isn't much reason to refute this opinion. He served as the foundation for the Ravens' defensive powerhouse in many respects. Reed is seventh in NFL history with 64 career interceptions, the majority of which were made while he was in Baltimore, and first in league history with 1,590 return yards after interception.

During his illustrious career, Reed received numerous accolades, including nine Pro Bowl selections, five First-team All-Pro selections, three Second-team All-Pro selections, one Super Bowl championship, NFL Defensive Player of the Year, and NFL Alumni Defensive Back of the Year in 2008. In addition, he was the NFL's top interceptor three times (2004, 2008, 2010).

Reed became a Pro Football Hall of Fame member in 2019.

#2 - Jonathan Ogden (offensive tackle) - No. 4 overall, 1996

Jonathan Ogden earned nine All-Pro selections and 11 Pro Bowls during his 12 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, making him one of the best left tackles in NFL history. Additionally, he led an offensive line that helped Baltimore win the Super Bowl in the 2000 season.

Ogden's first season was the only one in which he missed out on making the Pro Bowl. NFL Alumni also named him the NFL's Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2002.

Ogden became the first player to be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame after playing for the Ravens his whole playing career in 2013.

#1 - Ray Lewis (linebacker) - No. 26 overall, 1996

Perhaps the most renowned player in Baltimore Ravens history, Ray Lewis was inducted into the Hall of Fame following a 17-year career during which he assisted the team in winning two Super Bowls.

Lewis was feared throughout the league as a tackling powerhouse who led Baltimore in tackles 12 times during his 14-year tenure with the Ravens. In addition, he had the fifth-highest career total of any linebacker in league history with 31 interceptions.

He amassed 2,059 career total tackles, including 1,568 solo tackles, which were both NFL records at the time of his retirement following the 2012 campaign. He received 10 All-Pro selections and 13 Pro Bowl selections.

