5 best first-round draft picks in Carolina Panthers’ history feat. Luke Kuechly

The Carolina Panthers participated in the NFL Draft for the first time in 1995, selecting three players in the first round. Since then, they have drafted several players who made a significant impact, including Luke Kuechly, Julius Peppers and Cam Newton.

Here are the Panthers' best first-round picks in franchise history.

Ranking the Carolina Panthers’ best first-round picks in history

#5. Jordan Gross (offensive tackle) - No. 8 overall, 2003

Jordan Gross began his NFL career with the Panthers as a right tackle during his rookie season. In his second year, he switched to left tackle, where he provided stability for the team's quarterbacks for the remainder of his 11-year career.

Gross, a model of consistency, missed just nine games throughout his career. He earned three Pro Bowl selections and was named first-team All-Pro in 2008. In 2019, he was inducted into the Panthers' Hall of Honor.

#4. Thomas Davis (linebacker) - No. 14 overall, 2005

Thomas Davis struggled with persistent injury concerns early in his Carolina Panthers career but eventually became one of the franchise’s greatest linebackers.

After tearing his right ACL three times between 2009 and 2011, Davis returned to full strength in 2012 and lived up to the potential that made him a first-round pick.

Davis appeared in 128 games for the Panthers between 2012 and 2020, recording 537 solo tackles, 18 sacks, 10 interceptions, 33 passes defensed and 10 forced fumbles. He was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2013 and earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections (2015–2017).

#3. Luke Kuechly (linebacker) - No. 9 overall, 2012

Many people questioned the Carolina Panthers' decision to select Luke Kuechly at No. 9 overall, but the linebacker went become one of the best linebackers of his era.

Kuechly was the league's top tackler during his rookie season and was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, becoming the third-youngest player to win the award.

During his eight-year career, Kuechly anchored a dominant Panthers defense, earning seven Pro Bowl selections, five first-team All-Pro nods and the 2013 Defensive Player of the Year award. He was also named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. However, due to concussions, he retired at age 28.

#2. Cam Newton (quarterback) - No. 1 overall, 2011

Cam Newton, who was selected with the first overall choice in 2011, is one of the most influential players in Carolina Panthers history.

Tasked with reviving the franchise, Newton led the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 in 2015, the same year he won NFL MVP. Though Carolina fell to the Denver Broncos, his impact on the team was undeniable.

Newton holds the franchise records for passing completions (3,980) and touchdowns (182). He also rushed for 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns, making him one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in NFL history.

Newton received three Pro Bowl selections, one First-Team All-Pro selection, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2011 and MVP in 2015 while playing for the Panthers.

#1. Julius Peppers (defensive end) - No. 2 overall, 2002

Julius Peppers, one of the top defensive ends of his time, was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2002 NFL draft. He immediately made an impression on the club. In just 12 games during his rookie season, he recorded 12 sacks, five forced fumbles and one interception, earning him Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Peppers continued to rack up accolades, earning five Pro Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro nods with Carolina. In 2024, he became the first Panthers draft pick inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He had 97 sacks, 10 fumble recoveries and six interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns) in 154 games with the Panthers.

