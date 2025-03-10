5 best first-round draft picks in Cincinnati Bengals’ history feat. Ja'Marr Chase

Offensive tackle Anthony Munoz is the only first-round selection in the Cincinnati Bengals' extensive NFL Draft history to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. It demonstrates even more how unsuccessful the team has been in selecting players in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Ad

Nevertheless, the Bengals have still had first-round draft selections who have had respectable careers. In this post, we rank the team's best five first-round picks of all time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ranking the Cincinnati Bengals’ best first round picks in history

#5 Carson Palmer (quarterback) - No. 1 overall, 2003

Carson Palmer was selected to two Pro Bowls and led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first winning season and postseason participation in 15 years during his eight years with the.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Palmer, the 2002 Heisman Trophy winner, retired after the 2017 regular season, during which he played for the Atlanta Falcons.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#4 Ja'Marr Chase (wide receiver) - No. 5 overall, 2021

One of the NFL's most exciting wide receivers, Ja'Marr Chase is renowned for his explosive agility and dependable hands for grabbing the ball.

Chase broke rookie receiving records in his first season, including the most receiving yards in a game, the most receiving yards in a rookie season and the most receiving yards by a rookie in a single postseason.

Additionally, the former LSU Tiger played a key role in the Bengals' march to Super Bowl LVI, where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams by a slim margin. He has gone from strength to strength since that debut season, winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, being selected to two All-Pro teams, being selected to four Pro Bowls and earning the NFL Triple Crown in 2024.

Ad

Chase became just the sixth wide receiver in the Super Bowl era to take the receiving triple crown in 2024, leading the league with 127 catches, 1,708 receiving yards and 17 touchdown catches.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 Joe Burrow (quarterback) - No. 1 overall, 2020

Considering his impact and unprecedented accomplishments in his relatively brief tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow is regarded by many as one of the best players in the team's history.

Burrow had an excellent year in his second season with the Bengals in 2021, helping the franchise win in the playoffs for the first time since 1990. The NFL's longest active drought at the time came to an end with that run. Cincinnati made it to the Super Bowl that season because of his brilliance.

Ad

Burrow finished the 2022 season with 414 completed passes and 4,475 passing yards, leading the Bengals to their first consecutive division titles. Despite the Bengals missing out on the playoffs, he enjoyed another outstanding season in 2024, producing career-highs with 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns, both of which led the NFL.

Among Burrow's career achievements are two-time NFL Comeback Player of the Year and two Pro Bowl selections.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 A.J. Green (wide receiver) - No. 4 overall, 2011

The Cincinnati Bengals selected A.J. Green with the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, and he played for the team for a decade. He became one of the team's most efficient receivers during that time and was selected to seven straight Pro Bowls.

By the end of his Cincinnati tenure, Green had moved behind only Chad Johnson in Bengals history in terms of receiving yards (8,907), catches (602) and touchdowns (63).

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#1 Anthony Munoz (offensive tackle) - No. 3 overall, 1980

After being selected in the 1980 NFL Draft, Anthony Munoz spent 13 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, making 11 Pro Bowl berths and nine first-team All-Pro nods during a Hall of Fame career.

Munoz also started for Cincinnati in two Super Bowls, but both those games ended in defeat. He's still considered by many to be among the greatest offensive tackles of all time.

He was also named to the Hall of Fame 1980s All-Team. In 1998, Munoz became the only Cincinnati Bengals draft pick to be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.