5 best first-round draft picks in New England Patriots’ history feat. Dont'a Hightower

The New England Patriots have the greatest draft pick of all time in quarterback Tom Brady, who they selected with the 199th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft and went on to enjoy the best football career of all time.

But the Pats' success in the 2000s wasn't just down to Brady; the team also made several high-quality first-round selections that helped create that dynasty.

The best players selected by the Patriots in the first round of the NFL draft will be discussed in this article.

Ranking the New England Patriots’ best first-round picks in history

#5 - Willie McGinest (linebacker)

The Patriots selected Willie McGinest with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 1994 NFL Draft. In his 12 years there, he was a key member of the New England side that won Super Bowl titles in 2001, 2003 and 2004.

The Patriots won three Super Bowls, six division titles and four AFC conference crowns when McGinest was a member of the team. He also helped the team record nine winning seasons in a 12-year span.

McGinest set a team playoff record for sacks (16) and was selected to two Pro Bowls while playing with the Patriots. In 2015, he was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame for his achievements.

#4 - Dont'a Hightower (linebacker)

Dont'a Hightower announced his retirement from the NFL in March 2023 after playing for the New England Patriots for nine years and winning three Super Bowls.

As one of the top defensive players in the second half of the Patriots' dominant era, Hightower had an incredible career after being selected with the 25th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Hightower received two Pro Bowl selections and one second-team All-Pro selection in 2016 while playing for the Pats. He recorded 650 total tackles, 30 sacks, six fumble recoveries and two interceptions in his 134 regular and postseason games.

#3 - Richard Seymour (defensive end)

Richard Seymour was a key contributor to the Patriots' six division titles, four conference titles and three Super Bowl victories during his eight years there.

Seymour was chosen with the sixth overall pick in 2001, and throughout his tenure in Foxborough, he was selected to four All-Pro teams and five Pro Bowls. He was regarded as one of the NFL's top defensive linemen throughout that period.

Seymour was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

#2 - Vince Wilfork (defensive tackle)

Perhaps the greatest defensive lineman in New England Patriots history is Vince Wilfork. He spent 11 of his 13 seasons with the Patriots after being chosen with the 21st overall draft pick in 2004. He then helped New England win two Super Bowls.

Wilfork assisted the Patriots defense in finishing in the top 10 in terms of points allowed eight times when he was a member of the squad. During that time, he contributed to a 123-win regular season record while playing in 158 games with 148 starts.

With Wilfork leading the defense, the Patriots appeared in four Super Bowls, six AFC Championship Games and 21 postseason contests. He also earned five Pro Bowls and five All-Pro accolades in New England.

In 2022, Wilfork was voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.

#1 - John Hannah (offensive guard)

John Hannah played for the New England Patriots for 13 years after getting selected as the fourth overall pick in the 1973 NFL Draft.

Hannah featured 183 times for New England and missed just five because of injury. He was a resilient athlete who played a position that required aggressiveness. He has widely been dubbed the greatest offensive guard the league has ever seen for his performance throughout those 13 years.

Hannah was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991 after earning nine Pro Bowl honors and seven first-team All-Pro nods throughout his career. He was also selected for the 1970s and 1980s All-Decade teams.

