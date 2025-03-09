5 best first-round draft picks in Pittsburgh Steelers’ history feat. Ben Roethlisberger

One of the primary explanations for why the Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the NFL's most consistently successful teams is their capacity to make the most of first-round draft selections.

To understand why the Steelers have been so successful in the NFL, let's look at some of their greatest Round 1 selections in history.

Ranking the Pittsburgh Steelers’ best first-round picks in history

#5 - Troy Polamalu (Defensive back) - No. 16 overall, 2003

Troy Polamalu, who helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win two Super Bowls with his often spectacular performances, was the player who best epitomized the team's modern-day tenacious defense.

During his 12 years with the Steelers, Polamalu—who was renowned for his agility, speed and hard-hitting style—won a Defensive Player of the Year award.

His Hall of Fame career saw him record 32 career interceptions, 12 sacks, seven fumble recoveries and 107 passes defended. He was also a four-time All-Pro pick and an eight-time Pro Bowler.

#4 - Ben Roethlisberger (quarterback) - No. 11 overall, 2004

Ben Roethlisberger is considered one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the league. Big Ben had an instant influence on the squad in his rookie season, winning the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year title after starting his pro career with 14 straight victories (including playoffs).

At only 23, Roethlisberger led Pittsburgh to glory in a win against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL in 2006. This made him the youngest starting quarterback in the history of the NFL to take home a Super Bowl.

Two years after his first Super Bowl ring, he added another one. He had the opportunity to add a third, but the Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV.

When Big Ben retired, he had become the fifth-highest passer in league history with 64,088 passing yards, the eighth-highest scorer with 418 touchdowns, and the fifth-highest with 5,440 completions. His selection to the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2004 and six Pro Bowl selections are among his other accomplishments.

#3 - Terry Bradshaw (quarterback) - No. 1 overall, 1970

Terry Bradshaw spent 14 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning four Super Bowls during that period.

One of just three NFL quarterbacks to ever win four Super Bowls, the former Louisiana Tech signal-caller led the Steelers to a 107-51 record while starting at center.

The Steelers would not have won six Super Bowls in their history today without Bradshaw playing a significant role. During his time there, he also guided the team to eight straight postseason trips and six trips to the AFC Championship Game.

In addition, he was selected to three Pro Bowls, won the MVP award in 1978 and twice led the NFL in passing yards. Bradshaw was admitted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

#2 - Franco Harris (running back) - No. 13 overall, 1972

Franco Harris had 16,726 yards and 91 rushing touchdowns, making him the Pittsburgh Steelers' all-time top rusher. Harris is a nine-time Pro Bowler who reached the 1,000-yard rushing milestone eight times during his career. He was well-liked for his strong running style and his role in the team's four 1970s Super Bowl wins.

The Steelers, who were coming off eight straight losing seasons before snagging the running back in the draft, were a drastically different team after taking Harris. He spent 12 seasons with the team, and they never had a losing record.

Harris completed his career with 14,407 total yards and 100 total touchdowns, earning himself a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990, his first year of eligibility.

#1 - Joe Greene (defensive tackle) - No. 4 overall, 1969

Joe Greene, perhaps the best defensive tackle in NFL history, was a player who shaped the Pittsburgh Steelers' golden era. He joined the league in 1969 and immediately established himself as the Steelers' defensive star, helping the team win four championships between 1975 and 1980.

Over the course of his 13-year career, he was selected to 10 Pro Bowls, won two Defensive Player of the Year honors, was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named to five First-team All-Pro teams.

Greene was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987 and the Steelers have retired his No. 75 jersey, one of only three the team has retired.

