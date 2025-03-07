5 best first-round draft picks in Seattle Seahawks’ history feat. Earl Thomas

As an NFL expansion franchise in 1976, the Seattle Seahawks have already seen multiple first-round draft selections who went on to have Hall of Fame careers. With three NFC Championships and one Super Bowl win in their history, Seattle has seen its fair share of great talent, so let's take a look at five of their best first-round picks:

Seattle Seahawks’ 5 best first-round picks in history

#5 - Curt Warner (RB)

Before finishing his career with the Los Angeles Rams in 1990, Curt Warner spent seven years with the Seattle Seahawks after being selected with the third overall pick of the 1983 NFL draft.

Warner became the first player in Seahawks history to rush for over 1000 yards in his rookie season, going for 1,449 yards and 13 touchdowns. He had 6,705 rushing yards and 55 rushing touchdowns by the end of his seven-year stay in Seattle.

Leaving the franchise at the end of the 1989 season, Warner had several accolades, including the AFC Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 1983 and being selected to three Pro Bowls. He was inducted into the Seahawks Ring of Honor in 1994.

#4 - Kenny Easley (safety)

Kenny Easley spent his entire seven-year career with the Seattle Seahawks after being chosen with the fourth overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft. The former UCLA Bruin, known as "The Enforcer," is still considered to be one of the greatest defensive backs of his time.

Easley racked up 32 INTs, 498 tackles, eight sacks, 10 forced fumbles, and 11 fumble recoveries while he was with Seattle, winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 1984. In addition, he was chosen for the Pro Bowl five times and received four All-Pro nods.

Following the 1987 season, Easley was diagnosed with a serious renal illness, which led to a premature end to his career. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

#3 - Earl Thomas (safety)

One of the most dominant safeties of his time and a vital member of the Seahawks' squad that won a Super Bowl, Earl Thomas was selected with the 14th pick in 2010. He played a crucial role in the Seahawks' renowned defense, the "Legion of Boom," which helped the team reach two consecutive Super Bowls in 2014 and 2015.

Throughout his nine seasons with the Hawks, Thomas was a three-time first-team All-Pro member and was selected to the Pro Bowl on six occasions. He was also named to the 2010s All-Decade Team.

With Thomas, the Seahawks led the NFL in scoring defense for four consecutive seasons from 2012 to 2015, making them the only team in the Super Bowl era to do so. Thomas recorded 664 tackles, 67 passes defended, 28 picks, and 11 forced fumbles during his tenure in Seattle.

#2 - Cortez Kennedy (defensive tackle)

Cortez Kennedy, one of the league's greatest defensive tackles, completed his 11-season career with the Seahawks after being drafted third-overall pick in 1990. He was selected to eight Pro Bowls and five All-Pro teams in his career.

He won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 1992 after recording a career-high 14 sacks. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012, inducted to the Seahawks' Ring of Honor in 2006, and named to the 1990s All-Decade Team after finishing his career with 668 tackles and 58 sacks.

#1 - Walter Jones (offensive tackle)

The Seattle Seahawks selected Walter Jones, probably the best offensive tackle in league history, with the sixth overall pick in 1997. Jones made 180 starts over 12 years in Seattle, earning nine Pro Bowls and six All-Pro selections. During his stint in the league, he only allowed 23 quarterback sacks and was responsible for just nine holding penalties.

Following his retirement, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014, making him just the third player in the history of the Seahawks to enjoy that distinction.

