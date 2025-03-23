5 best first-round selections from the 2020 NFL Draft feat. Joe Burrow

The 2020 NFL Draft is notable for producing at least five standout quarterbacks, including Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts.

Ad

Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb, two wide receivers from that draft class, are also among the players who have gone on to become NFL superstars.

Players drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft have now played in the league for five seasons. Which five players from that class's first round have performed most impressively in the league? Let's rank them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top five players from the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft

1) QB Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals)

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals - Source: Imagn

When the Cincinnati Bengals selected Joe Burrow first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, they knew they were getting themselves an exceptional talent. The former Heisman Trophy winner is popular for always maintaining his composure under pressure. In addition, he has amassed a huge contract, multiple records and a reputation as one of the finest quarterbacks in the game since being drafted.

Ad

He guided the Bengals to a Super Bowl berth and their first postseason victory in more than thirty years in his second season in the NFL.

The former LSU Tiger led the NFL in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43), even though his team did not make the playoffs in 2024. He received his second Comeback Player of the Year award at the end of the season.

2) WR Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings)

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings - Source: Imagn

Justin Jefferson was the fifth wide receiver taken off the board in the first round of the NFL draft in 2020, behind Henry Ruggs III, Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Reagor. However, since the Minnesota Vikings selected him in the first round of that year's draft with a 22nd overall pick, he has emerged as arguably the best receiver in the league.

Ad

As soon as he entered the league, Jefferson established himself as a productive wide receiver, recording 1,400 yards in his debut season. He led the NFL with 128 catches for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022, earning him the Offensive Player of the Year award.

After yet another outstanding 2024 campaign, Jefferson was selected to the First-Team All-Pro for the second time in his career.

3) QB Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers)

Quarterback Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers - Source: Getty

Justin Herbert has already established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league since being chosen sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ad

Herbert won the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award after breaking multiple rookie statistical marks in his debut season, including the most touchdown passes by a rookie. He earned his first-ever Pro Bowl in his second season in the league. He also became the first Los Angeles Chargers QB to pass for more than 5,000 yards that year.

4) WR CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys)

CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

Much like Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb has been among the NFL's top wide receivers since being selected in the first round (17th overall) of the 2020 draft.

Ad

Since his debut, Lamb has only broken records for the Dallas Cowboys. He holds the franchise records for single-season receiving yards (1,749) and receptions (135), both of which he set in 2023. He also made NFL history that year by being the first player to have at least 10 receptions for more than 150 yards in three straight games.

He has made three All-Pro teams and four Pro Bowl squads in his first five seasons in the league.

Ad

5) T Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs - Source: Imagn

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers prioritized strengthening their offensive line when they selected Tristan Wirfs with the No. 13 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Iowa Hawkeye has dominated the line since playing either left or right tackle.

Ad

Wirfs has been chosen for the First-Team All-Pro at both tackle spots in his career; in 2024, he was selected as an LT. In addition, he has been selected to four Pro Bowls since then and won a Super Bowl ring.

Last offseason, the Buccaneers gave Wirfs a five-year, $140 million extension in recognition of his outstanding play since joining the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.