5 best first-round selections from the 2022 NFL Draft feat. Aidan Hutchinson

The 2022 NFL Draft was stacked with high-end defensive players fresh out of college. Stars like Sauce Gardner, Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson and Kyle Hamilton thrived in college, and scouts saw them as Day 1 starters.

With three seasons under their belts, let's look at the five best first-round selections from the class.

Five best first-round selections from the 2022 NFL Draft

5. Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver, New York Jets

Garrett Wilson earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors in the 2022 season. Despite iffy quarterback play, Wilson racked up 1,103 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Wilson regressed in 2024 after the Jets' more questionable play. The Ohio State Buckeyes product is an elite pass catcher, but the Jets need a compatible quarterback to take advantage of his skill set.

4. Derek Stingley Jr., Cornerback, Houston Texans

Derek Stingley Jr. is the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. That's a sign of the Houston Texans' faith in the LSU Tigers product.

Stingley Jr. has come a long way from his injury-plagued rookie season. He's now an All-Pro caliber cornerback and a key building block for DeMeco Ryans' team.

3. Kyle Hamilton, Safety, Baltimore Ravens

Kyle Hamilton is arguably one of the best safety in the NFL. The Notre Dame after being selected at No. 14 overall.

Hamilton's athleticism and coverage skills are a key component of the Baltimore Ravens secondary. Hamilton is fresh off an All-Pro nod, and he'll only get better with reps in the coming seasons.

2. Sauce Gardner, Cornerback, New York Jets

Sauce Gardner is one of the most talented defenders in the NFL. Gardner has earned two first-team All-Pro nods and has a reputation for being a lockdown cornerback.

Gardner earned the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2022 and has remained an elite CB ever since. While he endured a down year in 2024, he should get better under the guidance of Aaron Glenn.

1. Aidan Hutchinson, Defensive End, Detroit Lions

Aidan Hutchinson is the best first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. It was a surprise when the Hutchinson fell to second overall after the Jaguars drafted Travon Walker.

Hutchinson had a defensive player of the year-caliber season in 2024 before suffering a season-ending injury. He should be back and better in 2025.

