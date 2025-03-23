5 best first-round selections from the 2023 NFL Draft feat. C.J. Stroud

The 2023 NFL Draft was stacked with talent, from Alabama standouts Bryce Young, Jahmyr Gibbs and Will Anderson Jr. to Georgia stalwarts Jalen Carter and Broderick Jones. The draft did not lack elite talent across the positions on the Gridiron.

So, now that we've seen these players perform for two full seasons, it's only right that we rank the best first-round selections.

Five best first-round selections from the 2023 NFL Draft

5. Jalen Carter, Defensive Tackle, Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Carter slipped down draft boards in the 2023 draft due to character concerns. Hence, he fell into the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, a team that hardly passes up on elite defensive talent.

Carter racked up 33 total tackles, two forced fumbles, six sacks and a fumble recovery in his rookie season. He has since gone on to become an important member of the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX winning squad.

4. Bijan Robinson, Running Back, Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson racked up 976 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in his rookie season. He turned out to be as good as advertised from his Texas Longhorns days.

Robinson has since gone on to become a Pro Bowler with the Falcons. He should get better in the coming seasons once his franchise figures out his to use his All-Pro caliber talent.

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, Running Back, Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs turned out to be a dual-threat weapon for Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions. Gibbs is an elite runner and competent catcher, two must-haves in the modern NFL.

Gibbs has utilized his skill set to help the Lions become perennial Super Bowl contenders. He's fresh off a Pro Bowl season, and like Robinson should only get better with experience.

2. Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Houston Texans

Will Anderson Jr. won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award after amassing seven sacks in the 2023 season. He was instrumental in the Texans going on a deep postseason run.

Anderson Jr. is a key part of DeMeco Ryans' defense. His ability to disrupt opposing offenses is a key part of the Texans' identity.

1. C.J. Stroud, Quarterback, Houston Texans

C.J. Stroud won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. That completed a sweep of the awards by the Houston Texans, showcasing their front office's ability to spot talent.

Stroud is a Pro Bowler, and he looks like the best QB in his class by a mile.

