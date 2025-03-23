5 best first-round selections from the 2024 NFL draft feat. Jayden Daniels

Offensive players dominated the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. A record 23 offensive players were selected and no defensive player was chosen until the 15th pick.

Now that every player has completed their rookie season, we're ranking the best of the first round. Let's look at five of the best first round picks from 2024.

Five best first-round selections from the 2024 NFL Draft

5. Malik Nabers, wide receiver, New York Giants

Malik Nabers thrived in his rookie season despite several issues with the New York Giants. The LSU product racked up 109 catches, 1,204 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Nabers earned an invite to the Pro Bowl for his efforts. He has a bright future ahead of him and it will likely get brighter once the Giants sort out their QB1 vacancy.

4. Brian Thomas Jr., wide receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars

Brian Thomas Jr. had an excellent first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He amassed 87 catches, 1,282 receiving yards and 10 TDs.

He did this despite playing with Trevor Lawrence for just 10 games and without a reliable WR2 to take the pressure off him. The Jaguars struck gold with Thomas and he'll form a fearsome QB-WR duo with Lawrence once the former Pro Bowler regains his old form.

3. Brock Bowers, tight end, Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers had a historic first season in the NFL. The Georgia Bulldogs product broke the rookie receptions record with 112 catches in the 2024 season.

He also proved to be the primary offensive weapon for the Raiders. Bowers recorded 112 receptions, 1,194 receiving yards and five TDs. He showcased his ability to get open and should be an All-Pro caliber TE for the foreseeable future.

2. Jared Verse, edge rusher, LA Rams

Jared Verse is the latest elite defensive selection from the LARams. He played like a pro from Day 1 and went on to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Verse racked up 77 pressures in the regular season and was instrumental in the Rams securing a postseason nod. The Florida State product will only get better with experience and he should be a key piece on Sean McVay's defense for years to come.

1. Jayden Daniels, quarterback, Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels had one of the greatest rookie seasons of all time. The 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year earned a Pro Bowl nod and guided the Washington Commanders to the NFC championship game.

Daniels was a threat on the ground and as a passer. He is the face of the Commanders' rebuild and with him, the future looks extra bright in Washington.

