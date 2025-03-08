5 best free agency signings in Baltimore Ravens’ history feat. Michael McCrary, Rod Woodson, and more

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the best-run franchises in professional football. They have constantly revamped their roster to remain in playoff contention.

Ad

One constant in the Ravens' offseasons has been their ability to spot high level players available in free agency. Just take a look at how they added future Hall of Famer running back Derrick Henry to the fold in 2024.

With that in mind, here's a look at five of the best free agency additions in the Baltimore Ravens' history.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Five best free agency signings in Baltimore Ravens’ history

5. Shannon Sharpe, Tight End - 2000

Shannon Sharpe joined the Baltimore Ravens at the turn of the century. Sharpe was fresh off a decade of dominance with the Denver Broncos before he joined the Ravens.

The perennial Pro Bowler was remarkably efficient during his time in Baltimore. He contributed to the team's Super Bowl XXXV triumph. Sharpe returned to Denver in 2002, but will be remembered fondly by Baltimore fans for his mastery of the TE position.

Ad

4. Anquan Boldin, Wide Receiver - 2010

Anquan Boldin spent the first seven years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals. He was the team's star pass catcher and a perennial Pro Bowler.

However, the Ravens managed to convince him to join ahead of the 2010 regular season. Boldin proceeded to spend three impressive seasons in Baltimore that culminated in a Super Bowl XLVII win.

3. Derrick Mason, Wide Receiver - 2006

Derrick Mason spent the first eight years of his career with the Tennessee Titans. He became a perennial 1,000-yard receiver in the second half of his time at Tennessee.

Ad

The Ravens signed him ahead of the 2005 regular season, and it's a move that aged rather nicely. Mason stuffed the stat sheet in his six-year stint in Baltimore, and was a Pro Bowl caliber wideout for the entirety of his stint with the Ravens.

Expand Tweet

Ad

2. Rod Woodson, Cornerback - 1998

Rod Woodson spent the first 11 years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers. The lockdown CB ought to have been done playing at the highest level by the time he joined the Jets.

However, Woodson had other ideas. He went on to become arguably the team's best defender over a four-year stint. The highlight was helping the Ravens to a win in Super Bowl XXXV.

Ad

1. Michael McCrary, Defensive End - 1997

Michael McCrary spent the first four years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks. However, he'll forever be remembered for his time in Baltimore.

McCrary was instrumental in the Ravens' run to Super Bowl XXXV. He was a relentless sack-getter and recorded two as the Broncos beat the New York Giants to win Super Bowl XXXV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.