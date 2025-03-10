5 best free agency signings in Carolina Panthers’ history feat. Sam Mills, Jake Delhomme, and more

The Carolina Panthers are one of those teams in the NFL that seems to always be in the state of a rebuild. The Panthers haven't made the playoffs since 2017 and will hope that the Dave Canales and Bryce Young era leads to success.

Despite the Panthers struggles in recent years, the team has seen some impressive free agents thrive in Carolina. With that in mind let's look at best free agency additions made by the Panthers.

Five best free agency signings in Carolina Panthers’ history

5. Michael Bates, Return Specialist and Wide Receiver - 1996

Michael Bates entered the NFL as an Olympic medalist. The Arizona product started his professional football career with the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns before he joined the Panthers ahead of the 1996 season.

Bates went on to spend six seasons over two spells with the Panthers. He still holds numerous Carolina return records to this day.

4. Wesley Walls, Tight End - 1996

Wesley Walls spent the first seven years of his NFL career between the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints. He enjoyed some decent but unspectacular seasons with both franchises.

Walls joined the Panthers ahead of the 1996 season, and the rest is history. The speedy tight end would go on to enjoy seven stellar seasons in Carolina. He earned all of his All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections while playing for the Panthers.

3. Jake Delhomme, Quarterback - 2003

Jake Delhomme was a career backup QB before he joined the Carolina Panthers. Delhomme made just six appearances in two seasons for the New Orleans Saints before taking his talents to Carolina.

The move was a stellar career choice for the former undrafted free agent. Delhomme spent seven seasons as Carolina's undisputed starter before he was released on March 5, 2010. He helped the team to three playoff berths during his time as QB1.

2. John Kasay, Kicker - 1995

John Kasay enjoyed a 21-year NFL career. Sixteen of those years were spent with the Carolina Panthers. He didn't feature in one of those seasons because of a broken kneecap.

Kasay started his career with the Seattle Seahawks and joined the Panthers ahead of the 1995 season. He spent 16 seasons with the franchise and left as the team's all-time leading scorer.

1. Sam Mills, Linebacker - 1995

Sam Mills spent three years out of his 12-year Hall of Fame career in Carolina. Yet he's been inducted into the Carolina Panthers Hall of Honor, and his No. 51 jersey was retired. It just goes to show how impactful his three-year stint was for the Panthers.

Mills joined the Panthers after spending the first nine years of his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints. He never missed a regular-season game for the team.

Furthermore, he remained on the team's coaching staff from 1998 to 2004 as a defensive assistant and linebackers coach.

