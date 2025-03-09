5 best free agency signings in Denver Broncos history feat. Peyton Manning, DeMarcus Ware, and more

Over the past few decades, the Denver Broncos have seen a number of legends appear for the franchise. Most of these greats were drafted by their front office, while a couple have been free agents.

Here we'll be looking at the latter and how they impacted the Broncos during their tenures. With that in mind, let's look at the five best free agency moves in Broncos history.

Five best free agency signings in Denver Broncos history

#5. Wes Welker, Wide Receiver - 2013

Wes Welker joined the Denver Broncos after a six-year stint with the New England Patriots. He joined the Broncos with quite the reputation of being the finest slot receiver in football.

Welker performed admirably in his two years with the Broncos. However, he fell short of winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy. He left for the St. Louis Rams at the end of the 2014 season.

#4. Emmanuel Sanders, Wide Receiver - 2014

Emmanuel Sanders spent the first four years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He then decided to take his talents to Denver for the 2014 season.

Sanders became a key component of the Broncos offense from Day 1. He earned two Pro Bowl invites as a Bronco and was a part of the team's Super Bowl 50 triumph. Sanders left the Broncos in 2019 as a modern icon.

#3. Ed McCaffrey, Wide Receiver - 1995

These days, Ed McCaffrey is known as Christian and Luke McCaffrey's cool dad. However, back in the day, Ed was a pretty good wide receiver.

McCaffrey started his career with the New York Giants before enjoying a one-season spell with the San Francisco 49ers. The speedy wideout then joined the Broncos ahead of the 1995 season.

Ed McCaffrey spent the last eight years of his career in Denver. He was a perennial 1,000-yard pass catcher and helped the team to four postseason berths.

#2. DeMarcus Ware, Linebacker - 2014

DeMarcus Ware spent the first nine years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. He led the team to numerous postseason berths but could never reach the big game.

Ware joined the Broncos ahead of the 2014 season and won a Super Bowl by the end of his second season in Denver. It just goes to show that it's never a matter of how long but rather how well.

#1. Peyton Manning, Quarterback - 2012

Peyton Manning left the Indianapolis Colts under a cloud but left the Denver Broncos as a franchise hero. Manning spent the first 14 years of his Hall of Fame career with the Colts before joining Denver in 2012.

"The Sheriff" helped guide the Broncos to a win in Super Bowl 50, and he recorded the greatest regular season of his career in 2013. Manning's No. 18 jersey was honored by the Broncos.

