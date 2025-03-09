5 best free agency signings in Green Bay Packers history feat. Reggie White, Charles Woodson, and more

The Green Bay Packers are perhaps best known for drafting Hall-of-Fame-caliber quarterbacks and surrounding them with Super Bowl-caliber talent. One way to do that has been the team's willingness to invest smartly in free agency.

With that in mind, let's take a trip down memory lane and identify five of the best free agency signings in Packers history.

Five best free agency signings in Green Bay Packers history

5. Santana Dotson, Defensive End and Defensive Tackle - 1996

Santana Dotson started his professional football career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, it was with the Green Bay Packers that Dotson found the most success.

The Baylor Bears product spent six highly successful years wearing Packers green. He was a key contributor in their success during the late 90s.

4. Tramon Williams, Cornerback - 2006

Tramon Williams started his professional football career on the Houston Texans practice squad. However, after failing to make the grade there, the Packers signed him to their practice squad.

Williams went on to become a starting-caliber cornerback in Green Bay. He spent 10 seasons across two spells with the Packers and played a part in their Super Bowl XLV win.

3. Julius Peppers, Defensive End and Linebacker - 2014

Julius Peppers spent the first part of his career with the Carolina Panthers. He then joined the Chicago Bears on a three-year stint before making the move to Green Bay.

Peppers excelled with the Packers and was a Pro Bowler in 2015. He never missed a regular season game while with the Packers and contributed to two postseason berths.

2. Charles Woodson, Defensive Back - 2006

Charles Woodson spent the first eight years of his career with the Oakland Raiders. He was a perennial Pro Bowler in Oakland but departed following the 2005 season.

The Green Bay Packers signed Woodson ahead of the 2006 season, and the rest is history. Woodson's play ascended to Hall of Fame levels, and he won NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2009. He also contributed keenly to the team's Super Bowl XLV win.

Furthermore, it was during his final season in Green Bay that he made the move from cornerback to safety. The move saw him prolong his career and attain All-Pro status in his final season as a pro.

1. Reggie White, Defensive End - 1993

Reggie White started his professional football career with the Memphis Showboats of the USFL. He then enjoyed an eight-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles before finding his way to Green Bay.

White enjoyed six remarkable seasons with the Packers. He won the Super Bowl in 1996 and Defensive Player of the Year in 1998. His iconic number 92 jersey has been retired by the franchise.

