5 best free agency signings in Indianapolis Colts history feat. Adam Vinatieri, Jeff Saturday, and more

The Indianapolis Colts enjoyed great success during the Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck era. The franchise parlayed its success in drafting elite QBs to become perennial postseason contenders.

Ad

However, the Colts' proficiency in adding top-notch talent via free agency frequently gets ignored. Jim Irsay's team has made a number of free agent additions over the past few decades that have kept the team competitive.

With that in mind, let's look at the best free agency signings made by the Colts.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five best free agency signings in Indianapolis Colts history

5. Jim Harbaugh, Quarterback - 1994

Ad

Trending

Modern NFL fans will know Jim Harbaugh as the energetic head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers and previously the San Francisco 49ers. However, 90s fans will remember him as a pretty good journeyman quarterback.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Harbaugh played for four teams during his 14-year career. He played for the Colts for four seasons and led them to two postseason berths. Harbaugh famously led the Colts to the 1995/96 AFC Championship Game, where they narrowly lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ad

4. Mike Adams, Safety - 2014

Mike Adams spent the first decade of his professional football career with three teams. He spent three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, five with the Cleveland Browns and two with the Denver Broncos.

Adams joined the Colts before the 2014 season and became an integral part of their defense. He earned the only two Pro Bowl nods of his career as a Colt before departing for the Carolina Panthers.

Ad

3. Erik Walden, Linebacker - 2013

Erik Walden had a journeyman professional football career. He started out with the Kansas City Chiefs, then joined the Miami Dolphins. He then played for the Green Bay Packers before signing for the Colts ahead of the 2013 season.

Walden spent four highly successful seasons with the Colts. He was an undisputed starter at the LB position.

Expand Tweet

Ad

2. Jeff Saturday, Center - 1999

Jeff Saturday is arguably the greatest center in Colts history. Saturday was Peyton Manning's center when the Colts won Super Bowl XLI.

An undrafted free agent out of North Carolina, the Colts signed Saturday after he spent some time on the Ravens practice squad in 1998. The move turned out to be a masterstroke, as Saturday became a perennial All-Pro offensive lineman in Indy.

Furthermore, he's in the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor plus has a brief stint as Colts interim coach during the 2022 regular season.

Ad

1. Adam Vinatieri, Kicker - 2006

Adam Vinatieri joined the Colts just in time for the 2006 regular season after spending the first 10 years of his NFL career with the New England Patriots.

Vinatieri helped the Colts to a Super Bowl win in his first season with the team. He then enjoyed 13 more highly successful seasons in Indy before calling it a career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.