5 best free agency signings in Kansas City Chiefs’ history feat. Priest Holmes, Joe Thuney, and more

The Kansas City Chiefs are a modern NFL powerhouse. The Chiefs have won three Super Bowls in the Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes era, and they'll forever be entrenched in the NFL's history.

Ad

One reason for the Chiefs' sustained dominance over the years has been their ability to sign solid contributors in free agency. It's a skill they mastered long before Reid took over as coach.

Thus, we'll be flipping the pages and looking at five of the best free agency signings in the illustrious history of the Kansas City Chiefs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Five best free agency signings in Kansas City Chiefs’ history

#5. Casey Wiegmann, Center

Casey Wiegmann spent his early career with the New York Jets and Chicago Bears. He then joined the Chiefs via free agency for the 2001 season.

Wiegmann was a key contributor in Kansas City for nine seasons. He played in 144 games for the Chiefs, with 143 being starts. Wiegmann was a key part of stabilizing the team's offensive line in the 2000s.

Ad

#4. Tyrann Mathieu, Safety

Tyrann Mathieu spent three seasons with the Chiefs and etched his name into the franchise's history. Mathieu was a key contributor to Kansas City winning Super Bowl LIV.

He joined via free agency ahead of the 2019 season after spending the first six years of his career with the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans. He was a first-team All-Pro caliber safety who never ducked competition. Mathieu enjoyed three successful seasons with the Chiefs before he signed for the New Orleans Saints.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3. Joe Thuney, Guard

Joe Thuney is a modern Kansas City great, having contributed to two Super Bowl wins. Thuney joined the Chiefs via free agency after spending the first five years of his career with the New England Patriots.

He's been an ever-present part of the offensive line since then. Thuney has missed just two regular-season games since he joined the Chiefs. He's a key contributor in Andy Reid's offense and a perennial All-Pro guard.

Ad

#2. Priest Holmes, Running Back

Priest Holmes joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2001 as an unheralded backup RB fresh off a stint with the Baltimore Ravens. He left as arguably their most accomplished running back of the modern era.

Holmes earned three first-team All-Pro nods, three Pro Bowl invites, two NFL rushing touchdowns awards, the 2001 NFL rushing yards award and the 2002 NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

Holmes enjoyed a three-year spell where he was by far the best running back in the league. Signing him via free agency was a touch of genius from the Chiefs' front office.

Ad

#1. Len Dawson, Quarterback

Len Dawson spent 14 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, and he's one of the team's greatest ever players. Dawson spent the first five years of his professional football career in Pittsburgh and Cleveland before joining the Chiefs.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer won an AFL and Super Bowl championship with the Chiefs. He held numerous franchise records before they were broken by the iconic Patrick Mahomes decades later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.