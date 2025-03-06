5 best free agency signings in New England Patriots’ history feat Mike Vrabel, Rodney Harrison, and more

The New England Patriots are arguably the greatest franchise in NFL history. The Patriots dominated the NFL for almost two decades with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady at the forefront of the franchise.

However, the team's success wouldn't have been possible without some savvy moves in free agency. These moves helped fill out the Patriots rosters, and was a nucleus in six Super Bowl wins during the Belichick and Brady era.

With that in mind, here's five of the best free agency signings in that history of the New England Patriots.

Five best free agency signings in New England Patriots’ history

5. Darrelle Revis, Cornerback - 2014

Darrelle Revis did what he was asked during his one season with the New England Patriots. He put opposing wide receivers on "Revis Island", and helped the Patriots to Super Bowl XLIX.

Revis tormented the Patriots for so long as a member of the New York Jets. It was a genius move by Bill Belichick to get him for one Super Bowl run, and let him ride off into the later part of his career with the Jets and later the Kansas City Chiefs.

4. Rob Ninkovich, Linebacker and Defensive End - 2009

Rob Ninkovich is one of the finest examples of the New England Patriots' ability to spot unheralded talent. Ninkovich spent the first three seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins. He hardly saw the Gridiron with either team.

However, Ninkovich looked like a brand new player after he signed with the Patriots in 2009. The Purdue Boilermakers product missed just five games in eight years with the Patriots (one in 2009 and four in 2016). He was a solid contributor in two Super Bowl wins for Bill Belichick's squad.

3. Danny Amendola, Wide Receiver - 2013

Danny Amendola spent the first seasons of his career on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad, the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad, and on the St. Louis Rams' main roster.

However, it was with the New England Patriots that "Dola" made a name for himself. Amendola won two Super Bowls with Tom Brady and Co. and he's part of the New England Patriots All-2010s Team.

2. Rodney Harrison, Safety - 2003

It takes a special type of player to be a part of the 50th Anniversary Team for two franchises. Rodney Harrison was that special of a player.

Harrison joined the Patriots after spending the first nine years of his career with the San Diego Chargers. He earned All-Pro nods and two Super Bowl rings with the Patriots during his six year stint in New England.

1. Mike Vrabel, Linebacker - 2001

It's only right that the current head coach of the New England Patriots is their greatest free agency signing of all time. Mike Vrabel came, tackled, and scored during his eight-season stint in New England.

Vrabel was a perennial Pro Bowler, occasional receiving touchdown scorer, and winner of three Super Bowl rings as a member of Bill Belichick's side. Robert Kraft will be hoping that he can bring similar success to the ailing franchise now that he's the team's head coach.

