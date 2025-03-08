5 best free agency signings in New York Jets’ history feat. Curtis Martin, Kevin Mawae, and more

The New York Jets are on the longest playoff drought in the NFL. The Jets haven't reached the postseason since 2010, and they've hardly been close. However, it wasn't always this way, as some Jets teams of the past few decades were rather competitive. One reason for such was their ability to spot a top-notch free agent pickup.

Thus, here we'll be looking at five of the best free agency signings in the history of the New York Jets.

Five best free agency signings in New York Jets’ history

#5. Alan Faneca, Guard - 2008

Alan Faneca was the greatest offensive guard of his generation. Faneca spent the first decade of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers before taking his talents to New York.

A perennial Pro Bowler, Alan Faneca added two Pro Bowl nods during his time with New York and helped it to consecutive 9-7 seasons. He left the Jets at the end of the 2009 season, played for the Arizona Cardinals for a year, and retired from the game.

#4. Vinny Testaverde, Quarterback - 1998

Vinny Testaverde was known to air the ball without a single care. Testaverde played for three franchises, namely the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, before he arrived at New York.

Testaverde led the Jets to multiple winning seasons during his time in green. Plus, he earned his final Pro Bowl invite while being on the Jets. He was so loved by the franchise that he returned for a brief stint in the 2005 season.

#3. Wayne Chrebet, Wide Receiver - 1995

Wayne Chrebet went from being an undrafted free agent to becoming one of the most respected wide receivers in New York Jets history. Chrebet joined the Jets after going undrafted in the 1995 draft, and the rest is history.

The Hofstra product amassed 580 catches, 7,365 receiving yards and 41 receiving TDs as a Jet. He amassed over 600 receiving yards for the first eight years of his professional football career.

#2. Kevin Mawae, Center and Guard - 1998

Kevin Mawae started his Hall of Fame career with the Seattle Seahawks. He then joined the New York Jets for the 1998 season.

Mawae's deal turned out to be a masterstroke by the Jets' front office. He became a perennial All-Pro offensive lineman for them and marshaled numerous deep postseason runs.

#1. Curtis Martin, Running Back - 1998

The New York Jets took Curtis Martin from eternal rivals, the New England Patriots, and it's a decision that aged like fine wine. Martin ended up becoming arguably the greatest running back in Jets history.

Martin was a perennial Pro Bowler in New York, and he amassed seven straight 1,000 rushing yards seasons. His eight-year stint in New York is the main reason for his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

