5 best free agency signings in Philadelphia Eagles’ history feat Nick Foles, Saquon Barkley and more

The Philadelphia Eagles are fresh off one of the greatest Super Bowl blowouts in recent history. The Eagles scored 40 points against the then-two-time reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

Philadelphia has won the big game twice and savvy free-agent signings inspired both. Let's look at the best free agency signings in Eagles history.

Five best free agency signings in Philadelphia Eagles’ history

5. Alshon Jeffery, Wide Receiver - 2017

Alshon Jeffery spent the first five seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears. He was a top-notch target in Chicago but opted to join the Eagles in free agency.

Jeffery excelled in Philadelphia, winning the Super Bowl in his first season. He spent four seasons with the franchise before retiring.

4. Jon Runyan, Offensive Tackle - 2000

Some know Jon Runyan as New Jersey's third district member of the U.S. House of Representatives. However, older Philly fans would remember him for his time as Philadelphia's starting offensive tackle.

Runyan played with the Eagles from 2000 to 2008 and was integral to numerous postseason runs. Runyan is a member of the team's Hall of Fame.

3. Zack Baun, Linebacker - 2023

Zack Baun spent four seasons with the New Orleans Saints as a depth piece. It wasn't a surprise when the team let him go after the 2023 season.

The Eagles signed Baun ahead of the 2024 campaign, which turned out to be a brilliant move by Howie Roseman. Baun earned first-team All-Pro honors for his efforts and was integral to the team's 2025 Super Bowl win.

2. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants - 2023

Saquon Barkley was the primary offensive weapon for the New York Giants. However, the team surprisingly elected to let him walk in 2023 free agency.

Barkley joined the Eagles ahead of the 2024 season, and he quickly became the team's main weapon. Barkley broke numerous records in his debut season in Philly and helped them in the Super Bowl victory.

1. Nick Foles, Quarterback - 2017

Nick Foles started his career in Philadelphia before he joined the St. Louis Rams in 2015. Foles spent some trays in St. Louis and Kansas City before he rejoined the Eagles for the 2017 season.

Foles is the greatest free agent signing in Eagles history due to his role in the 2018 Super Bowl. His MVP performance brought the Lombardi Trophy to Philly for the first time in history.

